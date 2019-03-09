'Didn't Ajit Doval escort Masood Azhar to Pakistan?': Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM at rally in Karnataka's Haveri

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Haveri, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was the one who escorted Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem) chief Masood Azhar back to Pakistan.

"A few days ago, CRPF personnel were killed. I have a question for the prime minister: Who killed them? What is the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief's name? Had the BJP government not transferred Masood Azhar from an Indian prison to one in Pakistan?" he asked. "We are not like Narendra Modi, we don't bow down to terrorists."

Rahul's comments come on the day that Modi, addressing a rally in Greater Noida, accused the previous Congress government of "just changing the home minister" in the wake of terror attacks linked to Pakistan. "In such situations, should the home minister be changed or the policy?" Modi asked.

The Congress president also hit out at the prime minister over various schemes launched by the BJP government. "Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax caused a huge loss to the economy. We will reform the GST when we form the government," he said. He also said that the Congress government, if formed in the state, will be "pro-farmer and pro-poor."

Rahul also questioned the prime minister over the Rafale deal. "Why was Anil Ambani given the deal? And why was HAL sidelined, stealing many job opportunities from the youth of Karnataka?" he asked.

The Rafale row has led to a longstanding war of words within the political sphere, with the Congress time and again accusing the Centre of corruption and of favouring certain private businesses.

