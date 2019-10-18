Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Hadgaon profile: Shiv Sena MLA Nagesh Patil Ashtikar hopes to retain predominantly rural seat

Hadgaon Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nanded district — Deglur (SC).

Constituency Name—Hadgaon

Constituency Number—84

District—Nanded

Total Electors—278735

Female Electors—1,32,810

Male Electors—1,45,923

Third Gender—2

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: In 1995, Subhash Bapurao Wankhede of the Shiv Sena party won the seat for the first time for the saffron party defeating Independent candidate Pawar Baburao Yadavrao. Subhash Bapurao Wankhede went on to win the constituency in the next two elections defeating Congress' Ashtikar Bapurao Patil in 1999 (margin was just 2,600 votes), and Pawar Madhavrao Nivruthirao in 2004 election (margin was just over 3,000 votes).

In the 2009 Assembly election, Congress's Madhavrao Nivruthirao Pawar wrested the seat from the Shiv Sena defeating saffron candidate Baburao alias Sambharao Gunaji Kadam with a margin of nearly 45,000 votes. However, Shiv Sena managed to wrest control of the seat in 2014 with party candidate Ashtikar Patil Nagesh Bapurao defeating Congress' Jawalgaonkar Madhavrao Nivrutirao Pawar (Patil) with a margin of over 13,000 votes.

In the 2019 election, Shiv Sena's Ashtikar Nagesh Bapurao Patil is back in the fray against Jawalgaonkar Madhavrao Nivruttirao Pawar (Patil) of the Congress.

Demographics— As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 369713 population 92.58 percent is rural and 7.42 percent is urban population.