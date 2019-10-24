Hadapsar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hadapsar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name—Hadapsar

Constituency Number—213

District Name—Pune

Total Electors— 501803

Female Electors—236185

Male Electors—265595

Third Gender—23

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–The incumbent MLA and NCP candidate Jadhav Bhaskar Bhaurao won the past two elections held in 2014 and 2009. In 2014, Bhaurao secured 72,525 votes against BJP candidate Dr. Natu Vijay Shridhar‘s 39,761 votes. In 2009, Bhaurao secured 53,108 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Kadam Ramdas Gangaram’s 40,032 votes. In 2004, BJP candidate Dr. Natu Vijay Shridhar secured 59,119 votes to win this seat against Nandkishor Rajaram Pawar who secured 30,936 votes.

In 1999, BJP candidate Shridhar defeated NCP andidate Bait Chandrakant Dhondu by secured 38,861 votes against Dhondu’s 25,126 votes.

In 2019, NCP is fielding Chetan Vittal Tupe against Deepak Mahadev Jadhav of BSP, Yogesh Kundalik Tilekar of BJP and Vasant (Tatya) Krushna More of MNS among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .