Hadapsar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 09:00:04 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Rakesh Harku Walmiki 0 Votes 0% Votes
PBRP Krupal Krishnarao Paluskar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhash Kashinath Saravade 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNS Vasant Tatya Krushna More 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMIM Zahid Ibrahim Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Yogesh Kundalik Tilekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Ghansham Bapu Hakke 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Deepak Mahadev Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Tosif Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Jamir Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anjum Inamdar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anup Alias Anamika Jalndar Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Chetan Vitthal Tupe 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arjun Laxman Shirsat 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
  • Hadapsar is the 213th constituency among 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 501803 electors. Out of the total, 265595 are male and 236185 are female electors.

  • Tilekar Y. Kundalik of the BJP won this seat in 2014 elections.

Hadapsar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Hadapsar
Constituency Number—213
District Name—Pune
Total Electors— 501803
Female Electors—236185
Male Electors—265595
Third Gender—23
Reserved—None
Results in previous elections–The incumbent MLA and NCP candidate Jadhav Bhaskar Bhaurao won the past two elections held in 2014 and 2009. In 2014, Bhaurao secured 72,525 votes against BJP candidate Dr. Natu Vijay Shridhar‘s 39,761 votes. In 2009, Bhaurao secured 53,108 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Kadam Ramdas Gangaram’s 40,032 votes. In 2004, BJP candidate Dr. Natu Vijay Shridhar secured 59,119 votes to win this seat against Nandkishor Rajaram Pawar who secured 30,936 votes.

In 1999, BJP candidate Shridhar defeated NCP andidate Bait Chandrakant Dhondu by secured 38,861 votes against Dhondu’s 25,126 votes.

In 2019, NCP is fielding Chetan Vittal Tupe against Deepak Mahadev Jadhav of BSP, Yogesh Kundalik Tilekar of BJP and Vasant (Tatya) Krushna More of MNS among others.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 09:00:04 IST

