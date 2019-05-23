Gwalior Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar from BJP is leading with 54.8 % votes at 2:39 PM

Co-presented by


Gwalior Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:40:00 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar 103,696 Votes 55% Votes
INC Ashok Singh 73,761 Votes 39% Votes
BSP Mamta Balveer Singh Kushwah 5,264 Votes 3% Votes
IND Govind Singh 996 Votes 1% Votes
PPI(D) Geeta Rani Kushwah 915 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 795 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deepak Kumar Bansal(Rangwale) 698 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Khan 639 Votes 0% Votes
IND Keshav Ray Chaudhary 433 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Narayan Namdev 363 Votes 0% Votes
RSSP Pran Singh Pal 315 Votes 0% Votes
ABP(D) Hanumant Singh 228 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Comrade Sunil Gopal 175 Votes 0% Votes
PVSP Nandkishor Shau 171 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sobran Singh 168 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Brij Mohan 153 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Jitendra Jain And Akash 149 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Sugreev Singh Kushwah 146 Votes 0% Votes
RRP Vishnu Kant Sharma 144 Votes 0% Votes
Gwalior Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total Electors: 18,77,003 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 10,24,155

Female Electors: 8,52,848

Assembly Constituencies: Gwalior Rural, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Gwalior South, Bhitarwar, Dabra(SC), Karera (SC), Pohari

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Dabra constituency came into existence while Murar was renamed Gwalior rural.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya won the seat on a BJP ticket. However, in 2004, he lost to Congress candidate Ramsevak Singh. In the 2007 by-poll, BJP’s Yashodhara Raje Scindia defeated Congress candidate Ashok Singh to win the seat. She retained the seat in the 2009 polls. In the last elections, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar won the prestigious seat.

Demography: According to the 2011 Census, Gwalior district has a significant Dalit population, which stands at 22 percent. Moreover, Brahmins, Thakurs and OBCs also form a sizeable chunk of the electorate. Recently, Gwalior witnessed violence over the dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court of India. This led to prolonged tensions between the Upper Castes and Dalits.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:40:00 IST

