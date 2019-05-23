Guwahati Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 19,22,270 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 9,88,067

Female electors: 9,34,203

Assembly Constituencies: Dudhnai (ST), Boko (SC), Chaygaon, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Guwahati East, Guwahati West, Hajo, Barkhetry

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Except for 2004 elections, when Kirip Chaliha of the Congress won, this constituency has been represented by veteran BJP leader Bijoya Chakravarty since 1999.

Demographics: This constituency is partially urban, owing to the presence of Assam’s most important hub Guwahati. The SCs and STs constitute one-fifth of the total electorate. Over 4 lakh Muslims (both immigrants as well as of Assamese-origin) voters are also found in this constituency.

