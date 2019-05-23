Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Guwahati Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:39:50 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BGP Avijit Chakraborty 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Manoj Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Bobbeeta Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Sadek Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBP Pankaj Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Rajib Kakati 0 Votes 0% Votes
PJP(S) Mamoni Sarma 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Partha Pratim Baruah 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shankha Sinha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Alimuddin Ahmed 0 Votes 0% Votes
NRC Rubi Neog 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Ratul Kumar Choudhury 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Upamanyu Hazarika 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Utpal Borgohain 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Faruk Ahmed Bhuyan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Junmoni Devi Khaund 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Queen Oja 0 Votes 0% Votes
Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 19,22,270 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 9,88,067

Female electors: 9,34,203

Assembly Constituencies: Dudhnai (ST), Boko (SC), Chaygaon, Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Guwahati East, Guwahati West, Hajo, Barkhetry

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Except for 2004 elections, when Kirip Chaliha of the Congress won, this constituency has been represented by veteran BJP leader Bijoya Chakravarty since 1999.

Demographics: This constituency is partially urban, owing to the presence of Assam’s most important hub Guwahati. The SCs and STs constitute one-fifth of the total electorate. Over 4 lakh Muslims (both immigrants as well as of Assamese-origin) voters are also found in this constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:39:50 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:39:50 IST

