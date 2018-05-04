Namaz disallowed at Gurugram's HUDA ground after locals claim praying Muslims raised anti-India slogans

Gurugram: A number of Muslims who reached the HUDA ground in Gurugram for Friday prayers were turned back by police. They left without creating any ruckus.

A team of nearly 40 policemen, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Yadav, was deployed at the ground in Wazirabad area and told them to go and pray in a mosque.

The local administration has assured the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti that there would not be 'namaz' prayers at the ground without prior permission from authorities.

Controversy erupted two weeks ago when some locals objected to the namaaz, alleging that some people offering prayers chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Murdabad'.

On Thursday last week, six persons were arrested after a FIR was filed for allegedly disrupting the Muslim prayers at the ground in Sector 53 and threatening those offering prayers.

The FIR was registered against the five on charges of hurting religious feelings, disturbing religious worship and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by Wajid Khan and Nehru Yuva Sangathan Welfare Society Chairman Hazid Shahzad Khan.

Civil Judge Neetika Bharadwaj on Sunday granted bail to the six accused on technical grounds.