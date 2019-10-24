Gurgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Gurgaon Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Gurgaon Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 77

Total electors: 3,61,581

Female electors: 1,71,907

Male electors: 1,89,660

Third gender electors: 14

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2000, Independent candidate Gopi Chand triumphed over Dharambir of Congress by securing 40,493 votes. However, after being fielded as an INLD candidate in 2005, he lost to Dharambir. Independent candidate Sukhbeer won the 2009 polls by a thin margin of over 2,000 votes. The BJP overshadowed all the parties contesting from the seat in 2014 with its candidate Umesh Aggarwal receiving a big mandate 1,06,106 votes.

Brahm Prakash from INLD, Narendra Mahlayat from Bahujan Samaj Party, Sukhbir Kataria from Congress and Sudhir Kumar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: As per the estimates of 2011 census, the total population of 3,45,822 in Gurgaon Vidhan Sabha, 100 percent is urban. The Scheduled Caste ratio in this Assembly is 9.71.

