Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Sunny Deol leading against Congress' Sunil Jakhar

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:25:58 IST pollpedia

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 15,00,337

Female electors: 7,15,860

Male electors: 7,84,477

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Mukerian Assembly seat was removed from the constituency in 2008. Narot Mehra, Kahnuwan and Dhariwal Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Qadian and Batala Assembly seats were added from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sujanpur, Bhoa (SC), Pathankot,  Gurdaspur, Dina Nagar (SC), Qadian, Batala, Fatehgarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP has a stronghold in this constituency. BJP leader Vinod Khanna has been a three-term MP from here (1999, 2004 and 2014). In 2009, he lost to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Demographics: It covers almost the entire Gurdaspur district. The district has a population of  22,98,323. It has an SC population of 5,80,576 people. Most of the district economy is dependent on agriculture.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:25:58 IST

