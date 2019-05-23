Guna Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia loses in Guna

Guna Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 16,05,619 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,57,328

Female Electors: 7,48,291

Assembly Constituencies: Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Chanderi, Mungaoli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Bimori, new Assembly segment came into existence.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Madhavrao Scindia, the erstwhile titular ruler of Gwalior, won the seat in the 1999 elections. After the senior Congress leader’s death in 2001, his son Jyotiraditya Scindia has since been representing Guna in the Lok Sabha.

Demography: A traditional stronghold of the Scindia family, the seat was once represented by the Rajmata of the Gwalior Royal Family. The demographic make-up of Guna is similar to neighbouring constituencies with Upper Castes, OBCs and Dalits (especially Jatavs) forming the bulk of electorate. Among the OBCs, there is a sizeable population of Yadavs, Dhakads and Kirars in some segments of the constituency. The constituency also has a significant presence of Saharia tribals in at least two of the Assembly segments in Guna.

