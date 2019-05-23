Co-presented by


Guna Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia loses in Guna

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 17:37:28 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Krishna Pal Singh "Dr. K.P . Yadav 486,369 Votes 53% Votes
INC Jyotiraditya M. Scindia 376,396 Votes 41% Votes
BSP Dhakad Lokendra Singh Rajpoot 26,652 Votes 3% Votes
Nota Nota 9,221 Votes 1% Votes
IND Harbhajan Singh Rajpoot Ad. 4,429 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Amit Khare 3,268 Votes 0% Votes
IND O.P. Bheya 2,500 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhoopndra Singh Chalhan(Bablu Raja) 1,790 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chandr Kumar Shrivastava(Chandu) 1,437 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhan Singh 1,302 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Manish Shrivastav 1,244 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajay Singh Kushwah 1,006 Votes 0% Votes
ABP(D) Rekha Bai 951 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Santosh Yadav 748 Votes 0% Votes
Guna Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 4

Total Electors: 16,05,619 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,57,328

Female Electors: 7,48,291

Assembly Constituencies: Shivpuri, Pichhore, Kolaras, Bamori, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Chanderi, Mungaoli

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Bimori, new Assembly segment came into existence.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Madhavrao Scindia, the erstwhile titular ruler of Gwalior, won the seat in the 1999 elections. After the senior Congress leader’s death in 2001, his son Jyotiraditya Scindia has since been representing Guna in the Lok Sabha.

Demography: A traditional stronghold of the Scindia family, the seat was once represented by the Rajmata of the Gwalior Royal Family. The demographic make-up of Guna is similar to neighbouring constituencies with Upper Castes, OBCs and Dalits (especially Jatavs) forming the bulk of electorate. Among the OBCs, there is a sizeable population of Yadavs, Dhakads and Kirars in some segments of the constituency. The constituency also has a significant presence of Saharia tribals in at least two of the Assembly segments in Guna.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 17:37:28 IST

