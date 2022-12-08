Gujarat’s historic win shows that voters trust only BJP and its ability to take tough decisions: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the stupendous victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat assembly elections and said that it was an indication of the tremendous amount of trust that Indian voters had on the BJP and its ability to take tough decisions in the interest of the nation.

Beginning his address to party workers gathered at the Delhi BJP headquarters with the clarion call of “Bharat Mata ki jai”, the Prime Minister dedicated the victory to the hard work put in by BJP workers and leaders as he thanked the cadre for the seventh consecutive win in Gujarat, breaking the myth of a latent anti-incumbency wave in the state.

“Under the leadership of JP Nadda, the hard work put in by BJP workers and the progress that the party has made is being felt all across the nation. We can experience the benefits of that hard work today. I want to thank the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi for the love and support that they have shown for the BJP,” PM Modi said.

He praised the voter turnout in all the states where elections were held and said it was commendable that in these assembly elections people had truly celebrated the festival of democracy and ensured that re-polling was not needed in even a single booth.

Making a veiled reference to the Lok Sabha elections due in 2024, the Prime Minister said, “Not just the landslide win in Gujarat, but even in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, the BJP has registered a significant win and in Bihar bypolls too the trend is an indication of what the future holds for the state of Bihar.”

Emphasising that the people of Gujarat had voted for the massive development work undertaken by the BJP in the state over several years of rule, he said that voters across the country were now aware of what is beneficial for them and their region. The PM said voters would reject those political parties who look for temporary gains in an obvious reference to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had tried to open its account in Gujarat this time round.

“There is always a roadmap to the BJP’s development work and that is what voters recognise and vote for. People do not want short cuts to success. The voters are aware of what is required in a democratic set-up and they are not confused about what they want. If elected state governments succeed eventually it will benefit the people,” PM Modi said amid thunderous applause.

Following the record breaking mandate in the Gujarat assembly polls, the Prime Minister said, “I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra’s record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra (Gujarat chief minister) can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of the state’s electoral politics.”

PM Modi further added that Gujarat’s love for the BJP despite it being in power for 25 years was unprecedented and said that voters in the state had broken all earlier records, thereby scripting history.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister in a series of tweets also expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat after the BJP’s record breaking victory in the assembly polls. “Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotion seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti.”

He also mentioned the people of Himachal Pradesh for their “affection and support” despite losing to the Congress. The people of Himachal continued with their tradition of voting alternate political parties to power in the hill-state helping the Congress to wrest power from the ruling BJP.

Not forgetting to mention the opposition Congress, PM Modi said years of dynastic politics and irresponsible leadership with too much power being concentrated in the hands of one particular family were the reasons behind the beleaguered condition of the Congress now.

“Support for the BJP shows people’s anger against dynastic rule and corruption,” the Prime Minister told the gathering of party workers.

In Gujarat, the PM said, more than 1 crore voters were those who had only seen the BJP ruling the state and had never seen or experienced a Congress government in power. They had voted for the development work undertaken by the BJP over the last several years. “BJP is a part of every household in the state of Gujarat. The youth do not vote for a party just because it is in power in the state for several years. They vote for the development work done by the government. They have judged us based on our performance and for the ability of the government to take tough decisions in the interest of the state,” the PM reiterated.

After logging a seventh straight win, the BJP is set to form its government in Gujarat on Monday when the new government with incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel and his Cabinet will be sworn in. The BJP this time has set a new record winning more than 150 seats in the 182-member assembly. The Congress had in 1985 won 149 seats – which was the earlier record.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party were far behind and could only win 17 and 5 seats respectively in the western state.

