Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor quits Congress after Kshatriya Thakor Sena decides to sever ties with party

Ahmedabad: Prominent OBC leader from Gujarat and MLA Alpesh Thakor quit the Congress on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena, an outfit floated by him, decided to sever its ties with the Congress. It also asked Thakor to resign from the Congress.

Speculation was rife that Thakor may quit the Congress as he was unhappy with the local party leadership. Though he was keen to contest from Patan Lok Sabha seat, the Congress chose former MP Jagdish Thakor to contest from there.

After emerging as a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat, he had joined the Congress before the 2017 Assembly polls and won from Radhanpur seat in Patan district.

