Gujarat migrants' exodus matter of worry for BJP; scars of violence against people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar will linger

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani on Sunday to express concern about migrants from his state being forced to leave Gujarat.

Before calling Rupani, Kumar called Gujarat chief secretary JN Singh to understand the gravity of the situation, and how the state agencies have been dealing with the situation so far. Singh, like Gujarat's director general of police, hails from Bihar. The chief minister of a state calling the chief secretary of another state is unusual, and not in accordance with established protocol. But extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures. Kumar said that the accused in the rape case must not be spared, but there should be no bias against people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The Bihar chief minister appears to have realised that the social cost of migrant workers returning to the state would be huge. With Lok Sabha elections only six months away, the issue may have a political cost too. The situation is the same for Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Like Kumar, Adityanath also spoke to Rupani on the phone.

According to an official statement by the Uttar Pradesh information department, the Gujarat chief minister informed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart that in the last three days, no untoward incident has taken place, and the state agencies will ensure that every single person in the state is safe and allowed to live with dignity.

Adityanath said that Gujarat is a peaceful state and a model of development, but those who are opposed to it are trying to vitiate the atmosphere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from Gujarat, but in 2014, he chose Varanasi as his parliamentary constituency. In a way, he chose Uttar Pradesh as his second home, at least for political purposes.

Thus, the situation is tricky for Rupani. He has to deal with popular anger — whether real or manufactured by political rivals — against a person accused of the rape of a minor. He has to ensure that the guilty person is brought to book, while desisting from excessively stringent measures against those who are opposed to migrants from central and eastern India. While the accused has been swiftly arrested, harsh measures against those trying to build up anger against outsiders could breed more anger among locals. That was the reason why the state government was initially soft on such elements.

However, this later became a national issue, as images surfaced of migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh — mostly working in factories and as street vendors — being forced to flee Gujarat. The migrants were seen boarding overcrowded buses and trains to get back to their native places. The stories of people fleeing the state under threat of violence were disturbing. Despite being in their own country, these people became unwanted elements in a state other than their native one.

The election process in Madhya Pradesh has begun. Parliamentary elections will follow soon thereafter. The BJP can ill afford the present scenario.

Gujarat minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja has said that he has kept the central government posted about the incidents in the state. Neither Modi nor Amit Shah would like to see the situation spiral out of control. After the initial dilemma on how to deal with the situation, the Gujarat government has decided to crack down on those who were trying to fan divisiveness, regional parochialism and violence. Over 350 arrests have been made. A senior Gujarat official said that Alpesh Thakor, the Thakor Sena (which is said to be promoted by Alpesh) and some Congress workers were the ones who incited hatred and violence. Though no action has yet been taken against Thakor, some Congress members have been arrested.

The BJP national and state leadership is clear that it will not allow a situation similar to that of the Patidar agitation in the state. A senior state BJP leader said that there is one issue at the root of both the Patidar movement and the current situation — jobs. There is a perception that migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh get only those jobs which are not taken by locals. But in the current situation of job-related distress, it is easy for a person or a group to arouse passions against outsiders on the issue. This sentiment also had its role in the current problem.

Many people in Gujarat have opposed those who expressed their anger against migrants. It disrupted businesses ahead of the Navratri and Diwali festivities, at a time when production and businesses of all kinds should have been thriving. Rioting and arson at industrial and business establishments was not what Gujarat was known for. The business community petitioned the government against lawlessness, after which the government cracked down.

Law and order has been Gujarat’s USP for the past decade-and-a-half. The unfortunate incident of rape, thus, has come as a rude shock. Incidents of rioting, too, have painted an ugly picture.

Most of those arrested have been booked under provisions related to rioting and dacoity. Thus, it will not be easy for them to get bail.

The Gujarat home minister and director general of police held a press conference to instill confidence among people in the state and outside. The chief secretary held a video conference with all district magistrates and zonal commissioners. The chief minister told the media about how situation has been contained, and made an appeal to the people of his state.

The worst seems to be over, but the scars will remain for some more time.