Gujarat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: Pramod Sawant casts vote in Goa; EVM glitch reported in Aurangabad



West states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: Recently appointed Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant cast his vote in North Goa parliamentary constituency in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public and media after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He said that he was "fortunate" to be part of the "festival of democracy". "The Voter ID is the strongest weapon, it is more powerful than an IED," he said. He also thanked the media for 'urging' people to vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he "fulfilled his responsibility" as a voter by casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He addressed the public after casting his vote and appealed voters to turn out in large numbers for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.

"I welcome the first-time voters, this is the time of their generation, and to make their time successful, they need to vote," he said,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. The prime minister voted in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar constituency, from where BJP president Amit Shah is contesting the General Election.

BJP president Amit Shah has arrived at the Nishan school booth in Ranip area in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar constituency and is expected to cast his vote shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote in the same constituency soon.

The main contests in Maharashtra's second and arguably the most crucial phase of the Lok Sabha election will be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance and the Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine.

Besides these, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Dalit-Muslim front comprising Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) and the Owaisi brothers' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will also put up a fight in the election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gujarat and will cast his vote in Ahmedabad for the Lok Sabha election shortly. All the constituencies in Gujarat will vote on Tuesday and BJP president Amit Shah is in the fray from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP president Amit Shah, who is in the fray from the Gandhinagar seat, tweeted an appeal to the voters in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election to turn out in large numbers. He also urged voters to vote for India's "security, pride, and respect" by voting for a "strong and decisive" government.

In the western India, polling for the third phase of the general election will be held in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

In Gujarat, over four crore voters will decide the fate of 371 candidates in fray for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 candidates for bypolls in four Assembly seats. Besides Gandhinagar, polling will be held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

BJP chief Amit Shah, who replaced LK Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, and 370 other candidates are in the fray in the 26 Lok Sabha seats all of which were won by the saffron party in the last election. Union minister of state for tribal affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor is the BJP nominee from Dahod seat.

Altogether 249 candidates are in the fray in 14 constituencies in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve (Jalna) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (Baramati) are among the prominent candidates in fray.

Polling will be held in Jalgaon, Raver (north Maharashtra), Jalna, Aurangabad (Marathwada), Raigad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Konkan), Pune, Baramati, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Hathkanangale (western Maharashtra) and Ahmednagar seats.

A keenly-watched contest will be in Ahmednagar where Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of the Congress is the BJP nominee. Sujay Vikhe Patil joined the BJP in the run-up to the polls, after the NCP refused to vacate the Ahmednagar seat for the Congress. He is now pitted against NCP's Sangram Jagtap.

MP Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha, an ally of the Congress-NCP, is seeking a re-electionfrom Hatkanangale.

Polling on two Lok Sabha constituencies and bypolls in three Assembly seats will be held in the third phase in Goa. Twelve candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha constituencies, North Goa and South Goa.

Besides these states, polling will also be held in one seat each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 percent voter turnout across the country, while election for the second phase was held on 18 April and witnessed 69.43 percent voter turnout. The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.

