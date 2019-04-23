Gujarat, Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2019 voting LIVE updates: 25 complaints filed before Gujarat CEO, Congress alleged code of conduct violation



West states Lok Sabha Election voting LATEST updates: The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has complained to the CEO regarding MCC violation. When Modi was going to cast his vote at Nishan school in Ranip, posters and banners were allegedly displayed even within the 100 meters of polling booth, by supporters.

An EVM malfunction occurred while sitting MP and Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Khaire was voting at Zilla Parishad office in Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

The Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, which have one Lok Sabha constituency each saw a nearly 20 percent jump in voter turnout between 1 and 2 pm. At 1 pm, the turnout in Daman and Diu was 23.93 percent and at 2 pm, it was 44.99 percent.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in Dadra and Nagar Haveli was 21.62 percent at 1 pm and 37.20 percent at 2 pm.

Zero percent voter turnout was recorded in the Davdahad village of Dang, which is part of the Dahod Lok Sabha constituency. Residents of Davdahad village boycotted the elections due to lack of basic facilities in their village.

In Baramati, the seat represented by Sharad Pawar for seven terms and Ajit Pawar for one term, NCP's Supriya Sule (Sharad Pawar's daughter) is making her third attempt amidst a loud chorus by the BJP that the "Pawars would be politically erased" from the region.

BJP president Amit Shah has asked his workers to "hit the roots" of the Pawar clan even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on them.

The BJP has pitted Kanchan Kul against Sule, making it only one of the two seats in the state other than Mumbai North-Central which will have a direct woman-to-woman contest. The constituency has 18,13,543 voters, including 9,60,387 males and 8,53,156 females.

Veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who had represented the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for six terms, casts his vote at Hindi School booth in Shahpur area which falls under Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency. He was accompanied by daughter Pratibha.

Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, and party stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani having represented various seats from the states in their respective political tenures.

However, even though the party is seemingly confident about another sweep like in 2014 when the BJP won all 26 seats in the state, this time the fight is close in at least a dozen seats with the Congress' confidence increasing after its performance in the 2017 Assembly election. The party was able to score 77 seats in the state Assembly, up from its earlier count of 61.

"Though the Modi factor still works in Gujarat where the majority roots for his stand on nationalism and action against corruption and terrorism, there is a vote bank disgruntled over farm distress, water scarcity for irrigation, and jobs even as Patel discontent fanned by the Patidar agitation stands doused after the Centre's 10 percent EWS quota," a report by The Times of India said.

An MCC violation was reported in the Gajera school booth under the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, when polling officials displayed a BJP banner at the registration desk at the booth.

According to the Moral Code of Conduct, on polling day, all party candidates are to cooperate with the poll-duty officials at the voting booths and are prohibited from displaying their election symbols near and around the poll booths.

A few villages under the Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat have boycotted the election. Locals from villages like Jafrabad allege that there is a "lack of political will" to address basic issues of the village.

The Congress and BJP are facing off in Gujarat, where the Congress' confidence was bolstered after a significant win in the 2017 Assembly polls. Congress candidate from Amreli constituency, Paresh Dhanani cast his vote early in the day and urged voters to exercise their right "to save the Constitution, and save the country".

Gujarat minister Jayesh Radadiya also voted in Jamkandorana under the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. In the Porbandar constituency, the contest is between Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of the BJP and Lalit Vasoya of the Congress.

Kutch MLA Vasanbhai Ahir cast his vote early on Tuesday, even as he is still involved in a controversy. In Kutch, the fight for the seat is between Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda of the BJP and Congress’ Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari.

Gujarat minister Vibhawariben Dave raised slogans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she cast her vote in Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency. She said, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" inside the polling booth in the Fulwari chowk area.

Madhya Pradesh governor and former Gujarat chief minister, Anandiben Patel cast her vote at the Shilaj primary school from Thaltej in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Congress candidate Bharatsinh Solanki cast his vote at Dedarda village of Borsad Taluka in Anand constituency.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel cast his vote at Piraman booth in Bharuch Lok Sabha constituency.

At least 18 villages in Maharashtra's Kolhapur have boycotted the Lok Sabha election as the state votes in the third phase on Tuesday. Zero voting has been reported in Kolhapur's Vetawade Tal Panhala. The boycott has been called in protest of the incomplete Dhamani Dam project in the district.

Technical problems with the Electronic Voting Machines were reported in two booths in the North Goa constituency, as the seats went to the polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday. In Talegoan, the EVM stopped working because there was no paper inserted in the machine, and was soon replaced by another.

BJP’s sitting MP Pad Yasso Naik has been fielded against Congress’ Girish Chodankar in the North Goa constituency.

EVM glitches were reported in several booths under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, due to which voting was delayed by 25 minutes.

Recently appointed Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant cast his vote in North Goa parliamentary constituency in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public and media after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He said that he was "fortunate" to be part of the "festival of democracy". "The Voter ID is the strongest weapon, it is more powerful than an IED," he said. He also thanked the media for 'urging' people to vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he "fulfilled his responsibility" as a voter by casting his vote in Ahmedabad. He addressed the public after casting his vote and appealed voters to turn out in large numbers for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.

"I welcome the first-time voters, this is the time of their generation, and to make their time successful, they need to vote," he said,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. The prime minister voted in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar constituency, from where BJP president Amit Shah is contesting the General Election.

BJP president Amit Shah has arrived at the Nishan school booth in Ranip area in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar constituency and is expected to cast his vote shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote in the same constituency soon.

The main contests in Maharashtra's second and arguably the most crucial phase of the Lok Sabha election will be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance and the Opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine.

Besides these, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Dalit-Muslim front comprising Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) and the Owaisi brothers' All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will also put up a fight in the election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gujarat and will cast his vote in Ahmedabad for the Lok Sabha election shortly. All the constituencies in Gujarat will vote on Tuesday and BJP president Amit Shah is in the fray from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP president Amit Shah, who is in the fray from the Gandhinagar seat, tweeted an appeal to the voters in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election to turn out in large numbers. He also urged voters to vote for India's "security, pride, and respect" by voting for a "strong and decisive" government.

In the western India, polling for the third phase of the general election will be held in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

In Gujarat, over four crore voters will decide the fate of 371 candidates in fray for 26 Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 candidates for bypolls in four Assembly seats. Besides Gandhinagar, polling will be held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

BJP chief Amit Shah, who replaced LK Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar, and 370 other candidates are in the fray in the 26 Lok Sabha seats all of which were won by the saffron party in the last election. Union minister of state for tribal affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor is the BJP nominee from Dahod seat.

Altogether 249 candidates are in the fray in 14 constituencies in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve (Jalna) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule (Baramati) are among the prominent candidates in fray.

Polling will be held in Jalgaon, Raver (north Maharashtra), Jalna, Aurangabad (Marathwada), Raigad, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg (Konkan), Pune, Baramati, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Hathkanangale (western Maharashtra) and Ahmednagar seats.

A keenly-watched contest will be in Ahmednagar where Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of the Congress is the BJP nominee. Sujay Vikhe Patil joined the BJP in the run-up to the polls, after the NCP refused to vacate the Ahmednagar seat for the Congress. He is now pitted against NCP's Sangram Jagtap.

MP Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha, an ally of the Congress-NCP, is seeking a re-electionfrom Hatkanangale.

Polling on two Lok Sabha constituencies and bypolls in three Assembly seats will be held in the third phase in Goa. Twelve candidates are in the fray for the two Lok Sabha constituencies, North Goa and South Goa.

Besides these states, polling will also be held in one seat each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on 11 April. The first phase witnessed 69.45 percent voter turnout across the country, while election for the second phase was held on 18 April and witnessed 69.43 percent voter turnout. The result for the Lok Sabha election will be announced on 23 May.

