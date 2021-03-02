live

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes underway; AAP wins Jamnagar panchayat

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two

FP Staff March 02, 2021 10:35:45 IST
Representational Image. AP

Mar 02, 2021 - 12:09 (IST)

24 AAP candidates register victory in 24 seats

As counting of votes cast in the 28 February polls continued, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet that 24 party candidates emerged victorious in 24 seats.

AAP made its debut in the state's local body polls and won 27 seats, all from Surat, in the polls held on 27 February. This was a major blow to the Congress, which was considered the main Opposition party in the state.

Mar 02, 2021 - 12:05 (IST)

BJP leads in 73 taluka panchayats, 60 municipalities

Out of 231 taluka panchayats, BJP leading in 73, Congress in 11 and others in three, Hindustan Times reported. Out of 31 district panchayats, BJP leading in 28. In 81 municipalities, BJP leading in 60, Congress in six and others in one.

Mar 02, 2021 - 11:58 (IST)

Villages in two districts boycotted polls

Some villages in the tribal-dominated Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur districts, residents boycotted the local body polls in protest against “lack of development” in their region.

Mar 02, 2021 - 11:54 (IST)

BJP looks to bag Congress bastions - district, taluka panchayats

Riding on the anti-reservation Patidar movement, the Congress had bagged a majority of the district panchayats and taluka panchayats in 2015, when local body polls were held.

The BJP which stands strong in municipalities is aiming to usurp Congress bastions – the district and taluka panchayats.

However, the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the local body polls has dilute vote shares of both the BJP and Congress.

Mar 02, 2021 - 11:44 (IST)

Congress wins in five Junagadh seats

In Junagadh, results of nine out of 158 seats have been declared. Congress has registered a victory in 5 seats while BJP and AAP have bagged two seats each.

BJP has also won in the Ganjisar seat of Santalpur taluka panchayat, Ward No1 of Bardoli Nagarpalika, Ward No1 of Amod Nagarpalika and Botad Nagarpalika.

Mar 02, 2021 - 11:42 (IST)

Polls were held for 8,235 seats

Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said.

For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said the SEC.

Mar 02, 2021 - 11:31 (IST)

Re-polling held in Jhalod taluka following damage to two EVMs

Re-polling was held on Monday in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday's polling by three people.

Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka.

The mob had claimed the EVMs were tampered and police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said a Waghodia police station official.

The booth recorded around 50 percent turnout during the re-poll, officials said.

Mar 02, 2021 - 11:28 (IST)

Counting for polls held on 28 February underway

Polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat were held on 28 February.

Municipalities recorded a voter turnout of 58.82 percent, while the figure was 65.8 for the district panchayats and 66.6 percent for taluka panchayats.

Mar 02, 2021 - 11:17 (IST)

BJP leading in 20 of 31 district panchayats

Votes for 318 out of the total 8,235 seats that went to polls have been counted, India Today reported. BJP has won 308 seats, Congress nine and AAP one. BJP is also leading in 20 out of 31 district panchayats.

Yash Kotwal, son of senior Congress MLA Ashwin Kotwal, lost in Sabarkantha tehsil seat.

Mar 02, 2021 - 11:16 (IST)

BJP leads in Kutch tehsil

BJP is leading in both Unjha nagarpalika and Kutch tehsil, even as counting of votes continues for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat.

