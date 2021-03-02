Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes underway; AAP wins Jamnagar panchayat

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two

Auto refresh feeds

The Aam Aadmi Party opened its account in the Jamnagar panchayat tehsil, Business Standard reported, as counting of votes cast during the second phase of the Gujarat local body polls commenced on Tuesday.

BJP is leading in both Unjha nagarpalika and Kutch tehsil, even as counting of votes continues for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat.

Out of 231 taluka panchayats, BJP leading in 73, Congress in 11 and others in three, Hindustan Times reported. Out of 31 district panchayats, BJP leading in 28. In 81 municipalities, BJP leading in 60, Congress in six and others in one.

AAP made its debut in the state's local body polls and won 27 seats, all from Surat, in the polls held on 27 February. This was a major blow to the Congress, which was considered the main Opposition party in the state.

As counting of votes cast in the 28 February polls continued, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet that 24 party candidates emerged victorious in 24 seats.

BJP is leading in both Unjha nagarpalika and Kutch tehsil, even as counting of votes continues for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat.

Votes for 318 out of the total 8,235 seats that went to polls have been counted, India Today reported. BJP has won 308 seats, Congress nine and AAP one. BJP is also leading in 20 out of 31 district panchayats.

Municipalities recorded a voter turnout of 58.82 percent, while the figure was 65.8 for the district panchayats and 66.6 percent for taluka panchayats.

Polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat were held on 28 February.

The booth recorded around 50 percent turnout during the re-poll, officials said.

The mob had claimed the EVMs were tampered and police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said a Waghodia police station official.

Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka.

Re-polling was held on Monday in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday's polling by three people.

For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said the SEC.

Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said.

BJP has also won in the Ganjisar seat of Santalpur taluka panchayat, Ward No1 of Bardoli Nagarpalika, Ward No1 of Amod Nagarpalika and Botad Nagarpalika.

In Junagadh, results of nine out of 158 seats have been declared. Congress has registered a victory in 5 seats while BJP and AAP have bagged two seats each.

However, the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the local body polls has dilute vote shares of both the BJP and Congress.

The BJP which stands strong in municipalities is aiming to usurp Congress bastions – the district and taluka panchayats.

Riding on the anti-reservation Patidar movement, the Congress had bagged a majority of the district panchayats and taluka panchayats in 2015, when local body polls were held.

Some villages in the tribal-dominated Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur districts, residents boycotted the local body polls in protest against “lack of development” in their region.

Out of 231 taluka panchayats, BJP leading in 73, Congress in 11 and others in three, Hindustan Times reported. Out of 31 district panchayats, BJP leading in 28. In 81 municipalities, BJP leading in 60, Congress in six and others in one.

Good news coming in from Gujarat! 24 AAP candidates have been officially declared winners from various rural areas. AAP leading in many more seats. The revolution which started in urban Gujarat, continues in the rural polls. #GujaratLocalBodyElection

AAP made its debut in the state's local body polls and won 27 seats, all from Surat, in the polls held on 27 February. This was a major blow to the Congress, which was considered the main Opposition party in the state.

As counting of votes cast in the 28 February polls continued, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a tweet that 24 party candidates emerged victorious in 24 seats.

Gujarat Local Body Election Results 2021 LATEST News and Updates: Counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat will be held on Tuesday.

The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 percent, while the figure was 65.8 for the district panchayats and 66.6 percent for taluka panchayats.

The final figures were released by the State Election Commission on Monday.

Re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday's polling by three people.

The booth recorded around 50 percent turnout during the re-poll, officials said.

Police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka.

The mob had claimed the EVMs were tampered and police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said a Waghodia police station official.

Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said.

For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said the SEC.