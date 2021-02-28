Gujarat local body election: 57.3% turnout as polling passes off peacefully; vote counting on 2 March

As per the State Election Commission (SEC), there are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in the state, out of which candidates on 237 seats have remained unopposed.

Elections to Gujarat's 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats held on Sunday across 36,000 polling booths saw an average turnout of 57.3 percent.

As per DDNews Gujarati, municipal elections saw a 53.65 percent turnout, district panchayat elections witnessed a 58.93 percent turnout and taluka panchayats saw 59.01 percent. The average overall voter turnout is at 57.3 percent.

Apart from the two heavyweights in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have also joined the foray.

Votes will be counted on 2 March.

Voters, including leaders from various political parties, arrived at the booths to cast their vote after polling began at 7 am.

News18Gujarati reported that some miscreants damaged EVMs in Dahod on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Ghodia main primary school of Zhalod taluka.

A police convoy including Dahod District Police Chief, Range IG, rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.

As per News18 Gujarati. about 600 villagers from Navadra in Veraval have boycotted the polls over the provision of basic amenities including roads, lights and water.

Meanwhile, Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel cast his vote from the Kadi municipality in Mehsana district.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Minister of State Ishwarsinh Patel appealed to all citizens to "vote in large numbers with maximum enthusiasm" in the Gujarat local body polls.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Agriculture Parshottam Rupala also cast his vote at a booth in Amreli in the morning. BJP's Rajya Sabha member Jugalji Thakor cast his vote in Mehsana.

A couple, scheduled to get married later in the day, arrived at a booth in Gondal taluka of Rajkot to exercise their franchise in the initial hours of voting and said they did not want to miss out on their democratic duty, reported PTI.

Besides, a newly-wed couple was also seen in a queue at a polling booth in Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar.

Thus, elections are being held in 8,235 seats, where the BJP has fielded 8,161 candidates, the Congress-7,778, the Aam Aadmi Party-2,090, among others, said the SEC.

The ruling BJP is on a high after winning all six civic corporation polls, while Congress believes that the recent hike in fuel prices might derail the party's momentum ahead of the polls.

This time, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis- e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also jumped into the fray for the local body polls in Gujarat. AIMIM, who is contesting for the first time, has contested from the minority-dominated seats in Godhra, Modasa and Bharuch municipalities.

Bye-elections are also being held for two seats in taluka panchayats and 24 seats in municipalities.

A total of 3.04 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for these elections.

Over 44,000 policemen, including the State Reserve Police and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with 54,000 home guards have been deployed to ensure free and fair polling.

On 21 February, polls to six municipal corporations, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, in the state were held. The BJP emerged victorious in all these civic bodies.

Inputs from PTI