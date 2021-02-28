Gujarat local body election 2021 LIVE updates: Voting for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats today

Gujarat local body election 2021 LIVE updates: Some 3.04 crore people in the state are eligible to vote for 8,473 seats, polling for which will take place at 36,008 booths

Polling for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat will take place on Sunday from 7 am to 6 pm, as per reports. The counting of votes will be held on 2 March, the State Election Commission has said.

As per news agency PTI, SEC officials have said that voting for 8,473 seats, comprising 2,720 in 680 wards in municipalities, 980 in district panchayats and 4,773 in taluka panchayats, will take place across 36,008 booths.

The BJP had swept the recent elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat by winning 483 out of 576 seats. The Congress got a drubbing, as it won only 55 seats and failed even to open its account in Surat.On the other hand, the AAP put up an impressive show by winning 27 seats, all in Surat, and emerged as the main Opposition in the Surat Municipal Corporation. As per a report by AhmedabadMirror , Congress has an upper edge in rural areas.

A scuffle broke out between Congress supporters and police at Akhdol in Nadiad taluka of Kheda district, reports News18 Gujarati . Congress supporters took to the roads, chanting slogans against the police. A scuffle also broke out between the woman of Akhadol village and the police.

Some 3.04 crore people in the state are eligible to vote for these polls, according to SEC officials. According to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror, around 7,000 booths have been marked sensitive and around 58,000 police personnel have been deployed.

Gujarat: Polling underway for civic polls for 88 seats in Vadodara along with 34 Zila panchayat seats and 168 taluka panchayat seats pic.twitter.com/xQkhDpu3tR



Some 3.04 crore people in the state are eligible to vote for these polls, and over 44,000 police personnel, including state reserve police units, 12, CAPF companies and 54,000 home guards, will be in place to ensure incident-free voting, they added.

While the BJP has been the dominant force in the state for several years now, Congress believes the fuel price hikes and disenchantment of the people with the ruling party will help it make a comeback.

The Aam Aadmi Party, with 2,097 contestants, and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has fielded candidates in minority-dominated seats in Godhra, Modasa and Bharuch municipalities, will look to challenge the state's two main parties.