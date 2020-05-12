You are here:
Gujarat HC declares BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's win in 2017 Assembly polls as void for indulging in 'corrupt practices'

Politics Press Trust of India May 12, 2020 18:40:13 IST

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declared state BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's election in 2017 as void on grounds of malpractice and manipulation.

File image of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. Twitter@imbhupendrasinh

Justice Paresh Upadhyay cancelled Chudasama's election in an order passed on an petition filed by Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, challenging the BJP leader's victory from Dholka constituency by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

In his election petition, Rathod alleged that Chudasama indulged in "corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission, at various stages of the election process, more particularly at the time of counting of votes".

Chudasama currently holds charge of the education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 18:40:13 IST



