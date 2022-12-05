Gujarat Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: TV9 predicts 125-130 seats for BJP, 40-50 for Cong and 3-5 for AAP

Gujarat Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party has controlled the Gujarat Assembly since 1995

FP Staff December 05, 2022 19:02:53 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Gujarat Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: TV9 predicts 125-130 seats for BJP, 40-50 for Cong and 3-5 for AAP

Gujarat Assembly election 2022. PTI

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Dec 05, 2022 - 19:57 (IST)

Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE

TV9 predicts 125-130 seats for BJP, 40-50 for Cong and 3-5 for AAP

BJP- 125-130
Congress- 40-50
AAP- 3-5
Others- 3-7

Source: TV9

Dec 05, 2022 - 19:33 (IST)

Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE

Jan Ki Baat predicts 117-140 seats for BJP

BJP: 117-140
INC: 34-51
AAP: 06-13
Others: 01-02

Source: Jan Ki Baat

Dec 05, 2022 - 19:19 (IST)

Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE

New entrant AAP to trail behind Congress: Exit polls

According to exit polls, BJP will retain the majority in the state while Congress will come a distant second and new entrant AAP will take the third position.

Dec 05, 2022 - 19:10 (IST)

Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE

2017 Gujarat election results

Dec 05, 2022 - 19:02 (IST)

Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE

BJP set to retain majority: Exit polls

 

Gujarat: The ruling BJP is all set to retain the majority in the state, according to multiple exit polls.

Updated Date: December 05, 2022 19:59:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

In Gujarat polls, Congress up for the worst electoral defeat in history
Politics

In Gujarat polls, Congress up for the worst electoral defeat in history

Congress may slide to third position on around 50 assembly seats, predominantly in southern and eastern regions, signifying another low in upcoming Gujarat Assembly election 2022

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 is all about deciding state's destiny for next 25 years: PM Modi
Politics

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 is all about deciding state's destiny for next 25 years: PM Modi

Addressing a poll rally in Palanpur town of Banaskantha district, PM Modi said though many developmental works have been carried out so far by the ruling BJP in Gujarat and the Centre, time has come to take a 'giant leap'

Gujarat polls 2022: Felt pain of farmers, youth, tribals after meeting them during Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Rahul Gandhi
Politics

Gujarat polls 2022: Felt pain of farmers, youth, tribals after meeting them during Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

In his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Gandhi while addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights