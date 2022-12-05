Gujarat Exit Polls 2022 LIVE: TV9 predicts 125-130 seats for BJP, 40-50 for Cong and 3-5 for AAP

Gujarat Exit Polls LIVE
TV9 predicts 125-130 seats for BJP, 40-50 for Cong and 3-5 for AAP
BJP- 125-130
Congress- 40-50
AAP- 3-5
Others- 3-7
Source: TV9
Gujarat: The ruling BJP is all set to retain the majority in the state, according to multiple exit polls.
Congress may slide to third position on around 50 assembly seats, predominantly in southern and eastern regions, signifying another low in upcoming Gujarat Assembly election 2022
Addressing a poll rally in Palanpur town of Banaskantha district, PM Modi said though many developmental works have been carried out so far by the ruling BJP in Gujarat and the Centre, time has come to take a 'giant leap'
In his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Gandhi while addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights