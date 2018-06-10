Gujarat Congress leaders detained during party's protest over farmers' issues in Anand

Ahmedabad: Several Congress leaders and workers were on Sunday detained as they protested across the state against what the party claimed was the BJP government's failure to address the issues of farmers.

As part of the protest, Congress workers threw vegetables and poured milk on the roads.

They also blocked several roads, including national and state highways, by burning tyres.

Sunday was the third day of the protest and it included tractor rallies as well as a "jail bharo andolan".

While Congress state president Amit Chavda was detained along with party workers at Asodar in Anand district, police detained Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, at Vadia village in Amreli district.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, however, termed it as a "Congress only" protest and claimed that farmers in the state had lent no support to the Opposition party's three-day programme.

The three-day agitation started on Friday.

"Speaking up for farmers and raising the voice against the anti-farmer and anti-people policies of the government is a crime in the eyes of Gujarat government. Was arrested (sic) by the police (at) Aasodar, Anand for seeking #JusticeForFarmers and debt waiver for farmers in Gujarat," Chavda tweeted.

Talking to reporters, he said "Congress supports the demands of farmers. The BJP government has failed to fulfil promises made to farmers, and we are committed to ensuring that farmers get their due. The policies adopted by the BJP government are anti-farmer."

Chief minister Rupani said, "The programme being held since the last three days is a Congress one. Nobody other than the Congress is supporting it. It is just to instigate people."

"All I would like to tell the Congress is that, instead of throwing milk in Gujarat, you should go to Congress-ruled states like Karnataka and Punjab where farmers get a lower price for milk when compared to Gujarat," he said.