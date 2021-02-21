live

Gujarat civic polls 2021 LIVE updates: Polling underway in six cities; Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad, Rupani in Rajkot

Gujarat civic polls 2021 LIVE updates: Elections are being held to 575 seats in six cities and polling will continue till 5 pm. A total of 2,276 candidates are in the fray

FP Staff February 21, 2021 08:24:42 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Gujarat civic polls 2021 LIVE updates: Polling underway in six cities; Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad, Rupani in Rajkot

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Feb 21, 2021 - 08:12 (IST)

Political leaders cast votes

Pradesh Mahila Congress president Gayatri Vaghela, candidate from ward number 3, cast her vote in Rajkot while Vadodara BJP president Dr Vijay Shah cast his vote at the Kelvani school polling station, reported ABP Gujarati.  According to News18 Gujarati, BJP MP Kirit Solanki cast his vote in Ahmedabad.

Feb 21, 2021 - 07:56 (IST)

Polling underway

Polling is underway in six cities in Gujarat, as per reports. In Surat, former Mayor and city BJP president Nirjan Zanzmera cast his vote at 7 am, reported News18 Gujarati. Enthusiasm for voting could be seen in Rajkot, it reported.

Feb 21, 2021 - 07:49 (IST)

1.14 crore voters to cast votes

"The total number of voters in the six cities stands at 1.14 crore, comprising 60.60 lakh men and 54.06 lakh women. Of the 11,121 polling booths, 2,255 are sensitive and 1,188 have been designated as very sensitive," a poll official had told news agency PTI.

Feb 21, 2021 - 07:25 (IST)

Amit Shah to cast vote in Ahmedabad, Rupani in Rajkot

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Gujarat on Sunday to cast his vote in the municipal corporation election in Ahmedabad, the state BJP had said on Saturday. Shah will cast his vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation while Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, currently under treatment for COVID-19 at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Heart Hospital, will cast his vote in a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in his hometown Rajkot.
 
Rupani had collapsed on stage while campaigning for the civic polls last Sunday and was detected with COVID-19 the next day.
 
PTI

Feb 21, 2021 - 07:23 (IST)

Voting in six major cities to continue till 5 pm

Voting in the civic polls in six major cities of Gujarat —  Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar — will take place between 7 am and 5 pm today. Elections are being held to 575 seats with each ward having four corporators, and 2,276 candidates, comprising 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from AAP, 91 from NCP, 353 from other parties and 228 Independents, are in the fray, officials informed.

Gujarat civic polls 2021 Latest updates: Polling is underway in six cities, as per reports. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote in Naranpura ward of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation while Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, currently under treatment for COVID-19 at Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Heart Hospital, will cast his vote in a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir School in his hometown Rajkot, the state BJP had said on Saturday.

Voting for 575 seats in six municipal corporations of Gujarat will take place today and 1.14 crore voters — 60.60 lakh men and 54.06 lakh women — are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Voting in the civic polls in six major cities of Gujarat will be held between 7 am and 5 pm on Sunday amid tight security and adherence to COVID-19 norms, officials said.

The municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar are being seen as a test for Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani as it may set the tone for the Assembly polls slated for next year.

Votes will be cast for a total of 575 seats with each ward having four corporators, and 2,276 candidates, comprising 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from AAP, 91 from NCP, 353 from other parties and 228 Independents, are in the fray, officials informed.

"The total number of voters in the six cities stands at 1.14 crore, comprising 60.60 lakh men and 54.06 lakh women.

Of the 11,121 polling booths, 2,255 are sensitive and 1,188 have been designated as very sensitive," a poll official said.

Votes will be counted on 23 February, following which, on 28 February, polls to 31 district and 231 taluka panchayats, as well as 81 municipalities will be held, he added.

During the campaign, the BJP played the "development" card, while the Congress, which has been out of power in these local bodies for a long time now, cited "lack of amenities" and the recent fuel price hike to turn the tide.

The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed it would be an effective alternative to the BJP and Congress, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM will make its local bodies poll debut having fielded 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.

Rupani, who tested positive for coronavirus during the campaign, maybe discharged from hospital later in the night and is likely to vote in his hometown Rajkot on Sunday.

Updated Date: February 21, 2021 08:26:05 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Smriti Irani dares Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Gujarat, hits out at his statement on tea workers’ pay
Politics

Smriti Irani dares Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Gujarat, hits out at his statement on tea workers’ pay

Irani was referring to Rahul's remarks at a poll rally in Assam. She also alleged Congress' 'hatred and prejudice' towards Gujarat and its people was not new referring to Rahul's remarks on the Statue of Unity.

Assam polls: At Sivasagar rally, Rahul Gandhi vows Congress will never implement CAA if voted to power
Politics

Assam polls: At Sivasagar rally, Rahul Gandhi vows Congress will never implement CAA if voted to power

Rahul said that the Congress government under the leadership of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi had ended the era of violence in Assam

Uttarakhand floods bring back memories of 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, but clear weather helping rescue operations
India

Uttarakhand floods bring back memories of 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, but clear weather helping rescue operations

For many people in Uttarakhand, the floods in Chamoli on Sunday brought back horrific memories of the deluge of 2013 in Kedarnath