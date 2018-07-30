Gujarat BJP unit organises workshop to discuss 2019 Lok Sabha poll strategy, saffron party seeks to win 26 seats

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday organised a workshop in Gandhinagar to prepare a roadmap to win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the general elections slated for 2019.

Powerpoint presentations were made at the workshop and teams have been assigned Lok Sabha constituencies to visit over three days in August to discuss booth management with local workers, a BJP release informed.

"Winning a war is easy if preparations are made in advance during times of peace," said state unit chief Jitu Vaghani at the party's state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

The party's in charge for Gujarat, Bhupendra Yadav, said that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confidence in his government.

BJP vice-president IK Jadeja told reporters that the workshop discussed steps to ensure the party repeated its "best result" in 2014 when it won all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He said the booth-level performance during the 2014 general elections as well as the Assembly polls of 2017 were analysed and ways to make the organisation strong at this level were discussed.

The BJP had got a tough fight from the Congress in the Assembly polls held in 2017. Its tally was restricted to 99 out of the 182 Assembly seats and the party failed to open its account in districts like Morbi, Amreli and Gir Somnath.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and national joint general secretary V Satish were also present at the workshop.

The workshop saw the participation of the BJP's state core team, Lok Sabha election organising committee members, the in charges of 26 parliamentary seats as well as its units in cities and districts apart from functionaries of various morchas of the party.