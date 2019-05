Gujarat BJP president Jitubhai Vaghani banned from campaigning for 72 hours after violating Model Code of Conduct

Ahmedabad: The Election Commission has barred Gujarat BJP president Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours starting tomorrow evening for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The ban will come in effect from 4 pm on 2 May, an EC order said.

Vaghani has been barred from campaigning for violating the MCC at Amroli in Surat on 7 April. The model code is a set of instructions and guidelines to be followed by political parties and candidates for the conduct free and fair elections.

The MCC came into force on 10 March, when the EC announced the schedule of seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

The poll watchdog had yesterday barred Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from campaigning for 48 hours starting from 6 am on Wednesday for violating the MCC with his "highly provocative" speeches in which he "appealed to secure votes on religious lines".

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.