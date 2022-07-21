Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises up to 300 units of free electricity if AAP elected to power

The AAP has made free electricity a major poll plank in Gujarat, where polls are due in December

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, on Thursday promised that his party will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in Gujarat where polls are due this year.

गुजरात इस बार भविष्य की तरफ़ देख रहा है। गुजरात की जनता को आम आदमी पार्टी की पहली गारंटी। दिल्ली की तरह गुजरात में भी 24 घंटे मुफ़्त बिजली देंगे | LIVE https://t.co/8A3UxpNXt7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2022

The Delhi chief minister, however, took to Twitter to issue a clarification, stating that the electricity bill in Gujarat comes every two months and hence at the rate of 300 units per month, 600 units will be available for free in two months' bill.

Clarification - गुजरात में दो महीने का बिजली बिल आता है। 300 यूनिट प्रति माह के हिसाब से दो महीने के बिल में 600 यूनिट फ़्री मिलेगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2022

The AAP has made free electricity a major poll plank in Gujarat, where polls are due in December.

Addressing people at a town hall meeting in Surat, the Delhi chief minister also guaranteed uninterrupted power supply without any cuts.

"I am giving you a guarantee. If you find any fault later, you are free not to vote for AAP in the next election. We will fulfil all the guarantees once we come to power in the state," he said.

Kejriwal also said that all pending electricity bills issued before 31 December, 2021 will be waived.

The AAP leader arrived in Surat late Wednesday night on his second visit to the state this month. He had said that in the next few weeks, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would share with the people of Gujarat its agenda on what it plans to do for them if voted to power in the state. He had claimed that the people of Gujarat were fed up with 27 years of the BJP rule and want a change.

Kejriwal last visited Gujarat on 3 July, when he held a town hall on the issue of free electricity in Ahmedabad. Presenting the "Delhi model," he had said free electricity is possible in Gujarat if corruption is eliminated.

Bfore Kejriwal arrived in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil warned people that they should not get misguided by the "revadi culture" of freebies as it could eventually turn the state and India into Sri Lanka, which is currently going through a severe economic crisis.

Though Paatil did not name anyone, he was apparently targeting the AAP for promising free electricity.

