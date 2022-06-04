Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: AAP to contest from all 182 seats, announces Manish Sisodia
The Delhi deputy chief minister who is in Vadodara, said the people of Gujarat did not have an option in the polls so far, but with AAP contesting all seats, they will now have a choice
Vadodara, Gujarat: Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Delhi deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the party will be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in the state.
Sisodia, in Vadodara, said that the people of Gujarat did not have an option in the polls, but with AAP contesting all seats, they will now have a choice.
"We will contest all the seats in Gujarat. Now, the people of Gujarat have to decide. Till now people of Gujarat did not have an option but, now they have an option," he said.
Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will visit the state on 6 June to participate in the party's Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana.
After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.
The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.
Gujarat will go for Assembly polls this year.
AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which the BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election while Congress drew a blank.
