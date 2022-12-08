Gujarat: As BJP registers landslide victory, Cong fails to secure enough seats to appoint Leader of Oppn in Assembly

With 156 of the total 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly in its account, the BJP has not only continued its undefeated streak in the state, but it has also set a record.

This is the highest number of seats that the party has secured in any Gujarat Assembly election.

Meanwhile, for the Opposition parties, the results have come as a major blow for more than one reason.

Congress’ worst-ever performance in Gujarat

With the Congress securing just 17 seats and new entrant AAP winning five seats, it is very likely that none of the parties will be able to nominate the official Leader of the Opposition.

A party needs 10 percent of the total strength in the Assembly to appoint a Leader of the Opposition, NDTV reported.

Notably, this is the Congress’ worst-ever performance in Gujarat.

The party had managed to give the BJP a tough fight in the last Assembly elections held in 2017. Congress had bagged 77 seats while BJP managed to secure a majority with 99 seats.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.