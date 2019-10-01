Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Guhla profile: A reserved seat for Scheduled Caste, BJP commands a strong footing

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Guhla Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,77,573

Female electors: 83,437

Male electors: 94,131

Third gender electors: 5

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Congress’ Dillu Ram has contested Assembly elections eight times out of which he won in 1982, 1996, and 2005. In 2000, he was defeated by INLD’s Amar Singh. With over 10,000 votes more, he gained over INLD candidate Buta Singh in the 2005 elections. However, in 2009 and 2014, Dillu Ram lost to INLD’s Phool Singh and BJP’s Kulwant Ram Bazigar respectively.

Demographics: Guhla belongs to Haryana’s Kaithal district which came into existence on 1 November 1989 when it was carved out of Jind and Kurukshetra. As a reserved constituency, people of the Scheduled Caste form more than 25 percent of its population.