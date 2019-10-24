Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Guhagar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 16:15:00 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Jadhav Vikas Yashwant 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Umesh Uday Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNS Ganesh Arun Kadam 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Bhaskar Bhaurao Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Betkar Sahadev Devji 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • Voting for this 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October 2019 in a single phase along with Haryana, while the counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Guhagar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There are no reserved seats under any category in the Ratnagiri district.

File image of an EVM. AFP

Constituency Name—Guhagar

Constituency Number—264

District Name—Ratnagiri

Total Electors—239847

Female Electors—126972

Male Electors—112875

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and NCP candidate Jadhav Bhaskar Bahurao has consistently won elections since 2009.

In 2014, Bhaurao won with 72,525 votes against BJP candidate Dr Natu Vinay Shridhar's 39,761 votes.

Similarly, in 2009 he defeated Shiv Sena's Kadam Ramdas Gangaram with a margin of about 13,000 votes.

In 2004, BJP's Dr Natu Vinay Shridhar won with 59,119 votes against NCP candidate Nandkishor Rajaram Pawar's 30,936 votes.

In 1999, Dr Natu Vinay secured 38,861 votes against NCP candidate Bait Chandrakant Dhondu's 25,126 votes and won the election.

In 2019 elections, the former NCP candidate Jadhav Bhaskar Bahurao will be seen standing on Shiv Sena's ticket. Among other opponents are Umesh Uday Pawar of BSP, Ganesh Arun Kadam of MNS and Betkar Sahadev Devji of NCP.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 16:15:00 IST

