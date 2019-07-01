Group of Congress, IUML, DMK MPs give adjourned motion notice in Lok Sabha over issues including Jharkhand mob lynching

New Delhi: Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs ET Mohammed Basheer and TR Baalu respectively have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over different issues.

Chowdhary has given an adjournment motion notice on the reduction of interest rate in small saving scheme while his fellow Congress leader Bittu has given the notice in the Lower House of the Parliament to urge the government not to touch old artefacts and items in the makeover process of Jallianwala Bagh Museum.

Besides them, IUML's Basheer moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand. Earlier on 28 June, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran had also given an adjournment motion notice over alleged lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand.

On 18 June, Tabrez Ansari, 22, was attacked by a mob in Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on 22 June.

Meanwhile, DMK's Baalu has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the urgent need to stop Carbon project in Cauvery Basin. Earlier on 26 June, he had moved an adjournment motion notice over the ongoing water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

