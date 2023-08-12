Politics

'Govt's focus always on welfare of poor,' says PM Modi during address in MP's Sagar district

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district

FP Staff Last Updated:August 12, 2023 16:52:00 IST
PM Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP government’s focus has always been the welfare of the poor and the empowerment of every section of society.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, PM Modi said, “Our government’s focus is on the welfare of the poor and empowerment of every section of society…Today, be it Dalit, Backward or Tribal, our government is giving them due respect and giving them new opportunities.”

Recalling how India was able to recover from the COVID pandemic better than other nations, Modi said, “During the Covid pandemic, I decided that I will not let the poor sleep hungry. I don’t need to find books to understand your pain.”

He added, “We started ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’ and provided free ration to more than 80 crore people and today the whole world is appreciating our efforts.”

Earlier today, the prime minister performed Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Memorial Sthal in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.

He also paid floral tribute to the bust of the social reformer Sant Ravidas.

Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed in an area of more than 11.25 acres and at a cost of over Rs 100 crores here.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 12, 2023 16:52:00 IST

