Govt gives residents of J&K's border areas set-top boxes to disseminate 'authentic' info in places with connectivity issues

Kathua: Minister of State (MoS) for prime minister's office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Sunday distributed free Doordarshan set-top boxes to beneficiaries near the border area. Speaking to media persons, Singh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided these set-top boxes to the border residents with an aim to disseminate authentic information at the places where connectivity remains a major issue."

Calling the step taken by the incumbent government to give three percent reservation to the people living near the International border a "historic step", Singh said, "Modi government will not discriminate between people. We will rise above what the previous government had done."

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on 28 June. It paves the way for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the actual Line of Control (LoC).

When asked about the reports stating that Hurriyat leaders are ready for talks with Central government, Singh said that terrorism in the state is on its last leg. Speaking on the security arrangements made for the 45-day long Amarnath Yatra, he said that the security forces are on high-alert. "It will be a peaceful yatra. From the next year onwards, we will not have to worry about the security situation at all."

