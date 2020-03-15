Governor orders floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on 16 March, days after 22 Congress MLAs tendered resignations

Bhopal: The floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held on 16 March, state Governor Lalji Tandon said.

This comes after a BJP delegation met the Governor on Saturday and requested him to conduct a floor test in the Assembly. BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh were part of the delegation that met the Governor.

"Our delegation comprises up of fellow partymen met Governor, 22 MLAs have resigned. We have submitted a letter to the Governor and demanded a floor test for Kamal Nath-led government before the commencement of the Budget session of the Assembly," Chouhan told reporters.

"Kamal Nath-led government is in minority now. The government does not have any constitutional authority to run the state. They are not having the power to take decisions. They should first pass the confidence motion in the Assembly," he said.

As many as 22 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, tendered their resignation from the legislative Assembly on 10 March. The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress. Scindia later went on to join the BJP.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state in 2018.

