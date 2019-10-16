Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Goregaon profile: BJP's Vidya Thakur seeks second term, Congress fields journalist Yuvraj Mohite

Goregaon Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Goregaon

Constituency Number— 163

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—327009

Female Electors—145881

Male Electors—181124

Third Gender—4

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 1999, Nand Kumar Kale of Shiv Sena won with 57,019 votes against the Republican Party of India's Kashinath Munniram Pasi who netted 21,976 votes. In 2004, Patle Hemant (Tanubhau) Shrawan won with 51,209 votes against Congress candidate's Zamsinghbhau Baghele. During the by polls held in the same year, Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena won with 66,050 votes against NCP's Sharad Rao who netted 56,911 votes. In 2009, the sitting MLA won against the former runner-up again. In 2014 elections, BJP candidate Vidya Thakur won with 63,629 votes against the former MLA who received 58,873 votes.

In the upcoming election, Vidya Thakur will be up against the Congress' Yuvraj Ganesh Mohite.

Mohite is a journalist whose testimony was instrumental in the Srikrishna Commission identifying the role of the Shiv Sena in the 1992-1993 riots.