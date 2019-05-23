Co-presented by


Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Ravi Kishan from BJP is leading with 60.2% votes at 2:05 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:06:18 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SHF Awadhesh Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPOI Jai Prakash Mishra 0 Votes 0% Votes
JWD Jitendra Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Shyamnarayan Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBSP Abhishek Chand 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Rambhual Nishad 0 Votes 0% Votes
SCP(I) Subhash Chandra Dubey 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Madhusudan Tripathi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Urf Ravi Kishan 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Dr. Ashish Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Gorakhpur Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 64

Total electors: 19,04,498 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,49,022

Male electors: 10,55,476

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Hindutva bastion, having elected firebrand BJP leader and now Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath between 1998 and 2014. Adityanath remained the MP from Gorakhpur till he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017. However, in an electoral upset, Praveen Kumar Nishad of the Samajwadi Party wrested the seat from the BJP in the 2018 bypolls.

Demographics: Out of nearly 19 lakh voters in Gorakhpur, Nishads and Mallahs, constitute nearly 23 percent of the voters. The next biggest chunk of voters are 3.5 lakh Muslims that make for nearly 18 percent voters. Dalits together make up the third biggest chunk. This demographic reality has however been overpowered by the influence of the Gorakh Mutt, which cuts across caste lines in Gorakhpur.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:06:18 IST

