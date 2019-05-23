Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Gopalganj Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:18:04 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
JPJD Om Prakash Manjhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Ajay Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Kumar Manjhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Uma Shankar Kharwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dilip Kumar Manjhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gaya Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Surendra Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kunal Kishor Vivek 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Kumar Manjhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dinanath Manjhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Surendra Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suraj Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
Nota Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Dr. Alok Kumar Suman 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Gopalganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,52,767

Female electors: 7,91,748

Male electors: 8,61,019

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier a de-reserved constituency before 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore (SC), Hathua.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has shifted between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last four elections. At present, BJP’s Janak Ram holds the seat.

Demographics: It covers the entire Gopalganj district. As per 2014 estimates, it is the largest constituency electorate-wise in the state. It is the home district of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav where his ancestral village Phulwaria is situated. It has an SC population of 3,20,064, lower than its Muslim population of more than 4.3 lakh people. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:18:04 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile