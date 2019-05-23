Gopalganj Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Gopalganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,52,767

Female electors: 7,91,748

Male electors: 8,61,019

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was earlier a de-reserved constituency before 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore (SC), Hathua.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has shifted between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal United JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last four elections. At present, BJP’s Janak Ram holds the seat.

Demographics: It covers the entire Gopalganj district. As per 2014 estimates, it is the largest constituency electorate-wise in the state. It is the home district of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav where his ancestral village Phulwaria is situated. It has an SC population of 3,20,064, lower than its Muslim population of more than 4.3 lakh people. It receives aid under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.