Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Gondiya profile: Three-time MLA and Congress turncoat Gopaldas Agrawal to contest on BJP ticket

Gondia Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories in the Gondiya district — Arjuni Morgaon (SC) and Amgaon (ST).

Constituency Name – Gondiya (also spelt Gondia)

Constituency Number – 65

District – Gondiya

Total Electors – 3,21,299

Female Electors – 1,63,910

Male Electors – 1,57,389

Third Gender – 0

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 1999, Kuthe Rameshkumar Sampatrao of the Shiv Sena won this seat with 40,287 votes against Jatin Ajitkumar Amolakchand of the Congress party who netted only 27,906 votes. In 2004, Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal of the Congress party won this seat with 51,453 votes against Shvi Sena's Kuthe who netted 45,932 votes only.

In 2009, Gopaldas defeated Kuthe again. In 2014, Gopaldas again won this seat receiving 62,701 votes against Vinodkumar Agrawal of the BJP who netted 51,943 votes only.

In the 2019 election, incumbent MLA Gopaldas will be contesting on a BJP ticket after his recent crossover to the saffron party while the Congress has fielded Amar Prabhakar Varade. Also, in the fray are Dhurwas Bhaiyalal Bhoyar of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Janardhan Mohanji Bankar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others. There are a total of 18 candidates in the fray for the Gondiya Assembly constituency.

Demographics – There are many rice mills in this city, and it is also the administrative centre of the district of the same name. It has a population of 421,650 people.