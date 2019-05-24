Co-presented by


Gonda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:16:32 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya 508,190 Votes 55% Votes
SP Vinod Kumar Alias 341,830 Votes 37% Votes
INC Smt. Krishna Patel 25,686 Votes 3% Votes
Nota Nota 8,418 Votes 1% Votes
PSP(L) Qutubuddin Khan "Dimond" 6,212 Votes 1% Votes
IND Mahesh Singh 5,475 Votes 1% Votes
SUHB Radhey Shyam Alias Pappu Rajbhar 3,856 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Asman Datt Mishra 3,734 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Dhani Ram Chaudhri 3,540 Votes 0% Votes
IND Narendra Singh 3,265 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Mubarak Ali 2,830 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vinod Kumar Singh 2,643 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mo. Arbi 2,568 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Hafiz Ali 2,104 Votes 0% Votes
KMSP Peer Ali Khan 1,936 Votes 0% Votes
VMSKP Mohd. Javed Ansari 1,529 Votes 0% Votes
Gonda Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 59

Total electors: 17,10,827 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,75,659

Male electors: 9,35,168

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Utraula, Gaura, Gonda, Mankapur, Mehnaun

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Brij Bhishan Sharan Singh won the seat. Kirti Vardhan Singh, who won the 2004 election, later joined the BJP and is currently representing the seat. In 2009, then Congress leader Beni Prasad Verma won the seat.

Demographics: According to a report, Gonda, a rural constituency, is dominated by Muslims, Brahmins and Kurmis, who constitute 22, 20 and 15 percent of the electorate respectively. In addition, Dalits constitute 13 percent while Kshatriya and Yadavs are eight percent of the electorate. At least 14 percent of the electorate are of other castes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

