Gonda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Gonda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 59

Total electors: 17,10,827 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,75,659

Male electors: 9,35,168

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Utraula, Gaura, Gonda, Mankapur, Mehnaun

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Brij Bhishan Sharan Singh won the seat. Kirti Vardhan Singh, who won the 2004 election, later joined the BJP and is currently representing the seat. In 2009, then Congress leader Beni Prasad Verma won the seat.

Demographics: According to a report, Gonda, a rural constituency, is dominated by Muslims, Brahmins and Kurmis, who constitute 22, 20 and 15 percent of the electorate respectively. In addition, Dalits constitute 13 percent while Kshatriya and Yadavs are eight percent of the electorate. At least 14 percent of the electorate are of other castes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.