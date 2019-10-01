Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Gohana profile: A Congress stronghold for years, rivals need smart strategy to win seat

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Gohana Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 1,69,314

Female electors: 77,254

Male electors: 92,050

Third gender electors: 10

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: The Congress emerged in power in Gohana after decades in 2005 when Dharam Pal Singh Malik defeated INLD’s Prem Singh by gaining 11,402 votes more. Bypolls were conducted in 2008 as Malik was disqualified from the State Assembly for joining the HJC (BL). Dharam Pal Singh Malik bit the dust, and the Congress retained its seat in Gohana as its candidate Jagbir Singh Malik won. In 2009 and 2014, Jagbir maintained his stronghold by defeating INLD candidates each year.

Demographics: Previously a part of Rohtak district, Gohana is the oldest tehsil of Haryana. Informally known as “Judges’ Birth City”, only one female candidate has contested in the Assembly elections in Gohana in the past 19 years.