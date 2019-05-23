Godda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Nishikant Dubey retains seat

Godda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 15,90,628

Female electors: 7,64,922

Male electors: 8,25,706

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Madhupur, Deoghar (ST), Jarmundi, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2004, Congress leader Furkan Ansari came to power defeating BJP leader Pradeep Yadav by more than 26,000 votes. However, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey won the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Ansari. Dubey courted controversy last year after a video of a party worker washing the BJP MP’s feet and drinking the water went viral.

Demographics: The constituency is spread over Godda district, and parts of Deoghar and Dumka districts. Godda district is located in the northeastern part of the state, with a population of 13.14 lakh people. Its literacy rate is 46.02 percent. The main economic activity of the people is agriculture, and major crops grown are paddy, wheat, and maize. Godda is the land of a tribe called Santhals as well. Dumka district is one of the largest producers of silk cocoons in India. More than 30 percent of the district is under forest area.

