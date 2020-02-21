Goa Zilla Panchayat polls not semi-final for 2022 Assembly election, says state BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade

Panaji: The ruling BJP in Goa on Friday said the upcoming Zilla Panchayat (ZP) election should not be considered as semi-final for the 2022 Assembly polls.

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade, speaking at a press conference here, the party will contest in all the 50 Zilla Panchayat constituencies which will go the polls on 22 March.

He said in some constituencies the party will go for adjustments without fielding candidates on a party ticket.

"Every election has different issues. The issues for Zilla Panchayat election are also different from the rest of the elections. That is why it is wrong to say this is semi-final for the 2022 Goa Assembly election," Tanavade said.

The BJP Goa chief said the party takes all elections seriously and will fight the Zilla Panchayat polls with the same spirit.

"We are sure to win a majority of seats and have our control over North Goa and South Goa Zilla Panchayats," he added.

