Goa Zilla Panchayat Election results: BJP wins 11 seats, Independents four, Congress one; counting of votes underway

Goa's zilla panchayat polls were the first elections in the coastal state since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began

Counting of votes for the Goa zilla panchayat elections is underway at 15 notified centres across the state.

The results of the election held in 48 constituencies on Saturday will be declared today.

The state saw a voter turnout of 56.82 percent voter.

There was 58.43 percent voting in North Goa as opposed to 55 percent in South Goa district, the Goa State Election Commission (SEC) said.

In Sancoale, the BJP candidate has won unopposed, while the polling in Navelim in south Goa was cancelled due to the death of a candidate.

More than four lakh voters exercised their franchise. This included 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 women voters.

As per reports till 2 pm, BJP had won 11 seats, Congress won one seat while Independent candidates managed to bag four seats in North Goa. On the other hand, in South Goa, BJP won 10 seats, Congress two and Independent candidates two seats till 2 pm, as per The Times of India.

BJP saw Khushali Jorgo Velip win from Barcem, Suresh Datta Kepekar win from Rivona, Sanjana Sanjay Velip win from Guirdolim, Rajarshi Kale from Nagargao, Kartik Kudnekar win from Socorro, Guirish Pundolica Uscoikar from Chimbel, Shankar Chodankar from Mayem, Shanu Veli from Cola, Suvarna Tendulkar from Sanvordem, Devyani Gawas from Querim, Shramesh Sukdu Bhosle from Betqui-Cnadola, Mahesh Anant Sawant from Karapur-Savan, Anjali Gajanan Naik from Taleigao, Ulhas Yeshwant Tuenkar from Davorlim, Umakant Gawde from Usgao-Ganbje, Shidharth Shriniwas G Dessai from Xeldem and Sanisha Toraskar from Siolim till 2 pm.

Congress saw Michelle Rebelo win the seat from Curtorim, while Assuciana Rodrigues won the Nuvem seat. Shiny Emilda de Oliveira from Indian National Congress won Santa Cruz.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak candidate Priya Babu Chari won Curti seat, while NCP candidate Vania Bapista won Colva.

Independent candidates Antonio Vas won from Cortalim, Ranganath Kalshavkar from from Arambol, Kavita Kiran Kandolkar won from Colvale, Domnic Minguel Gaonkar won from Raia and Pradip Shantaram Revodkar won from Latambarcem.

As per Hindustan Times, the BJP fielded 43 candidates in the 48 seats, the Congress fielded 38 candidates, both AAP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party fielded 17 candidates each while 79 candidates contested as Independent.

The polls were initially slated to occur on 22 March.

Campaigning had concluded when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Janta curfew which was followed by the lockdown, thus forcing the Goa government to postpone the polls.