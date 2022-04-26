Goa TMC vice president Kishore Narvekar leaves party

In the recently held Assembly elections in the state, BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats

Panaji: Goa Trinamool Congress vice-president Kishore Narvekar on Tuesday resigned from the post as well as the membership of the party.

"On account of my personal reason I, hereby, tender my resignation from the post of vice president as also primary membership of Goa Trinamool Congress with immediate effect," Narvekar wrote in the letter to Goa TMC president.

Goa TMC vice-president Kishore Narvekar resigns from his post as well as the membership of the party. pic.twitter.com/oG2hOJmBRJ — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to Aam Aadmi Party and MGP. Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party got one seat each.

