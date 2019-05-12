GSM leader Subhash Velingkar hits out at BJP for not mentioning Mandovi river casinos in run-up to Panaji Assembly bypoll

Panaji: The Goa Suraksha Manch Sunday hit out at the ruling BJP for not mentioning anything about offshore casinos operating on the Mandovi river.

The GSM, mentored by former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar, has opposed these casinos and has asked that they be shifted from the river to deep in the Arabian Sea.

Velingkar, the BJP's Siddharth Kunkolienkar, and the Congress' Atanasio Monserratte are the main candidates for the Panaji Assembly bypoll slated for 19 May.

"The BJP manifesto for Panaji bypoll has no mention of these off-shore casinos whereas former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar had spoken against them during the 2012 Assembly poll campaign," said GSM's campaign chief Mahesh Mhambrey.

Goa has six casinos operating on the Mandovi river.

