Goa rape case: Congress-BJP bicker over disappearance of woman who accused INC's Atanasio Monserratte of sexual assault

Panaji: The BJP and Congress Tuesday sparred over the disappearance of a woman who had accused Congress' Panaji bypoll candidate Atanasio Monserratte of rape in 2016.

The woman, who was a minor at the time, was undergoing rehabilitation at a facility in South Goa district from where she went missing on 28 April this year, Verna police had said.

Last month, a missing person complaint was lodged and later on 10 May, the police registered an FIR for offence of abduction against an unknown person, Verna police inspector Sandesh Chodankar had said Monday.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar expressed concern about the missing woman and said the state government should trace her since she was an important witness in the Monserratte case.

The decision on framing charges against Monserratte will be delivered on 3 June by local court.

"Her disappearance during such a crucial time is a cause of concern," Tendulkar said.

The Congress, meanwhile, blamed the state government for the woman going missing. "The state government is trying to cover its own fault," said Carlose Fereira, former advocate general and legal adviser to the Congress.

"Maybe the woman has gone for a wedding, maybe she has gone for a party, you never know or maybe genuinely she is missing. We don't know," Fereira said.

