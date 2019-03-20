Goa Floor Test LIVE updates: No congratulatory flowers as state is still in mourning for Manohar Parrikar, says Pramod Sawant

Goa Floor Test LATEST updates: Pramod Sawant has said that he will not be accepting congratulatory messages or flowers in the light of the fact that Goa is in mourning over the death of its former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
There will be two deputy chief ministers in Pramod Sawant's government. The new chief minister has named Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party and Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, appeasing two of its key coalition allies.
TV channels are reporting that Goa BJP lawmakers have been moved to a five-star resort ahead of the Floor test in the Goa Assembly where the newly-appointed chief minister Pramod Sawant will prove his government's majority. According to NDTV, the BJP has moved its lawmakers to a five-star hotel to secure its numbers ahead of the trust vote.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant will take a floor test on Wednesday to prove his majority in the Assembly, a day after he was sworn-in in a post-midnight ceremony. Ahead of the trust vote, the BJP has moved its legislators to a five-star hotel ahead of the trust vote, NDTV reported. However, Sawant expressed confidence that they would win the trust vote "100 percent".
Governor Mridula Sinha has convened a special session of the Assembly at 11.30 am to enable the chief minister to prove his majority in the House, reports said.
The ruling coalition has 21 legislators — 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents. While the Opposition Congress has 14 lawmakers. The strength of the 40-member house has been reduced to 36 after the death of two lawmakers and the resignation of two Congress lawmakers.
As per the power-sharing arrangement reached by the BJP with allies, an MLA each from the two smaller parties backing the saffron party — GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and MGP's Sudin Dhavalikar — were made deputy chief minister. And besides Sawant, Sardesai and Dhavalikar, the others who were sworn in were: Mauvin Godinho, Vishwajit Rane, Milind Naik and Nilesh Cabral(all BJP), Palekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar(both GFP), Manohar Ajgaonkar(MGP) and Independent MLAs Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gawade.
Sawant said: "I will try to ensure that the alliance remains intact. I will deal with people the way Parrikar used to," expressing confidence that his government will complete its tenure. He said ministers sworn along with him would be allocated portfolios soon. The state government will build a memorial in Parrikar's name at Panaji's Miramar Beach, he added.
BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari played a critical behind-the-scenes role in ensuring that the party retained power in Goa. The impasse over government formation, which included dealing with stubborn allies wanting to extract their pound of flesh, was resolved with deft handling of the situation by the two senior BJP leaders, PTI reported.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 10:56:02 IST
Parrikar was Sawant's political mentor, had brought him into politics
Shortly before the clock struck 2 am Tuesday, Pramod Pandurang Sawant, took over as Goa chief minister. On the lips of the former Goa Speaker were words of gratitude and grief for Manohar Parrikar.
“Whatever I am today is all due to Manohar Parrikar. It was he who brought me to politics, I became the Speaker and the chief minister today, due to him," Sawant had said in praise of his mentor who battled pancreatic cancer for a year before his end came.
Will not be accepting flowers as state is in mourning: Pramod Sawant
Pramod Sawant has said that he will not be accepting congratulatory messages or flowers in the light of the fact that Goa is in mourning over the death of its former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
"I have taken charge as chief minister with utmost humility and sense of gratitude towards my idol and mentor Manoharbhai. However the state mourning continues and hence I appeal to all my friends, family and karyakartas to refrain from presenting me with bouquets and greetings. Rather I look forward to your blessings and support in carrying ahead the glorious legacy of commitment towards good governance! Jai Hind!," he wrote on Facebook.
Pramod Sawant is one of the younger CMs to take charge in India
A former RSS-man, 45-year-old Sawant is among the few chief ministers of the country who are in their forties. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, at 48, is another.
New Goa CM to head to Delhi to meet central leadership after floor test
Sawant told ANI that he is eager to pay a visit to Delhi on Thursday to meet his party's leadership in the Centre.
Speaking about two Lok Sabha seats, North Goa and South Goa, in the state, he said: "We are definitely winning both seats in Goa in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Allies are with us and are going to support us."
Sawant quashes rumours of coalition disagreement
Refusing to comment on various allegations being made by Congress, the chief minister told ANI, "All our coalition partners are wholeheartedly with us. We have held meetings with everybody and have formulated a strategy for the next three years with the motto of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas".
"We have 21 MLAs and hence we are definitely confident of not having any problem in floor test," he added.
Floor test to end impasse over government formation
When Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday, the BJP was compelled to swing into action even as MLAs of ally Maharashtrwawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) huddled in a meeting.
The impasse over government formation, which included dealing with stubborn allies wanting to extract their pound of flesh, was resolved with the deft handling of the situation by the two senior BJP leaders, party sources said on Tuesday.
BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari played behind-the-scene roles in ensuring the party retained power in Goa, after the death of Manohar Parrikar, sources familiar with the developments said.
Two deputy CMs in Goa
As part of the recalibrated coalition after Manohar Parrikar — a popular chief minister who had the unstinted support of allies — there will be two deputy chief ministers in the tiny seaside state. MGP leader Sudhin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward's Vijay Sardesai will both be deputies to the BJP's Pramod Sawant.
How the numbers stack up
The ruling coalition has 21 legislators — 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents. The opposition Congress has 14 lawmakers.
Goa BJP ministers have been moved to 5-star resort
TV channels are reporting that Goa BJP lawmakers have been moved to a five-star resort ahead of the Floor test in the Goa Assembly where the newly-appointed chief minister Pramod Sawant will prove his government's majority. According to NDTV, the BJP has moved its lawmakers to a five-star hotel to secure its numbers ahead of the trust vote.
There will be no problem, assures Pramod Sawant ahead of floor test
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, chief minister Pramod Sawant said, “We are going for the floor test tomorrow. There will be no problem. I am 100 percent confident. The first priority is to take control of the administration. I want to give Goa a good administration. The second priority is to complete all of Manohar Parrikar’s projects which are currently ongoing."
"Parrikar managed it for two years. So I will be able to do it for the next three years. It is a proud moment for me to go from the Speaker’s post to the CM. Yes, this government will have two Deputy Chief Ministers. The first Deputy Chief Minister will be Sudin Dhavalikar and the second will be Vijai Sardesai," he said.
Floor test at 11.30 am today; BJP MLAs moved to resort
Governor Mridula Sinha has convened a special session of the Assembly at 11.30 am to enable the chief minister to prove his majority in the House, reports said. However, ahead of the trust vote, the BJP has moved its legislators to a five-star hotel ahead of the trust vote, NDTV reported
BJP has support of 21 legislators; Congress single largest party
The ruling coalition has 21 legislators — 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents. While the Opposition Congress has 14 lawmakers. The strength of the 40-member house has been reduced to 36 after the death of two lawmakers and the resignation of two Congress lawmakers.
10:56 (IST)
10:51 (IST)
10:43 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
10:32 (IST)
New Goa CM to head to Delhi to meet central leadership after floor test
Sawant told ANI that he is eager to pay a visit to Delhi on Thursday to meet his party's leadership in the Centre.
Speaking about two Lok Sabha seats, North Goa and South Goa, in the state, he said: "We are definitely winning both seats in Goa in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Allies are with us and are going to support us."
10:31 (IST)
Sawant quashes rumours of coalition disagreement
Refusing to comment on various allegations being made by Congress, the chief minister told ANI, "All our coalition partners are wholeheartedly with us. We have held meetings with everybody and have formulated a strategy for the next three years with the motto of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas".
"We have 21 MLAs and hence we are definitely confident of not having any problem in floor test," he added.
10:27 (IST)
Floor test to end impasse over government formation
When Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday, the BJP was compelled to swing into action even as MLAs of ally Maharashtrwawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) huddled in a meeting.
The impasse over government formation, which included dealing with stubborn allies wanting to extract their pound of flesh, was resolved with the deft handling of the situation by the two senior BJP leaders, party sources said on Tuesday.
BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari played behind-the-scene roles in ensuring the party retained power in Goa, after the death of Manohar Parrikar, sources familiar with the developments said.
10:20 (IST)
Several round of talks were held over who will be the next Goa CM
Hours after the death of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday night, the BJP set upon the task of handling smaller parties who demanded more, including the top job, to stay on board, reports have said. With the opposition Congress making a bid for power, based on its single largest party status, the BJP's meetings went on through the night and much of the next day, even as the party and the nation mourned Parrikar.
10:19 (IST)
10:18 (IST)
10:16 (IST)
10:12 (IST)
09:45 (IST)
09:44 (IST)
