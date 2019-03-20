Goa Floor Test LIVE updates: BJP passes test, Pramod Sawant secure in CM's seat with support of 20 MLAs

Goa Floor Test LATEST updates: New Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has won the confidence motion with support of 20 MLAs. This means that BJP has passed the floor test at the Goa Assembly. Fifteen of the 35 MLAs in the Assembly had opposed the move.
Pramod Sawant broke down repeatedly in the course of his speech on his mentor and political guru Manohar Parrikar. The House then observed silence for the three departed leaders.
Speaker Michael Lobo has urged MLAs to keep their speeches within the bounds of time. Goa Forward Party Vijai Sardesai and BJP MLA Manohar Ajgaonkar have both held forth on the former chief minister's legacy. Sardesai also spoke on the popularity of Francis D'Souza.
Churchill Alemao, former chief minister of Goa, in his speech during the Condolence Motion in the House highlighted the role Parrikar played while carrying out his various responsibilities, including that as a sports minister of Goa.
Dabolim MLA and BJP leader Mauvin Godinho and independent Priol MLA Govind Gaude have both set off Assembly proceedings with speeches that focus on remembering Manohar Parrikar and his role in the state.
Assembly proceedings have begun in Goa for the crucial floor test of Pramod Sawant, who was sworn in as new Goa chief minister on Tuesday.
All of the 36 MLAs of the Goa assembly have arrived at the venue for the floor test, reported Indian Express. The MLAs who are now waiting for Governor Mridula Sinha include ailing minister Pandurang Madkaikar. In 2018, Madkaikar had suffered a brain stroke in Mumbai.
Ahead of the crucial floor test of his government, Goa chief minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant repeated that he was confident of victory. "We have 100 per cent confidence that we will win," he said, while heading into the Assembly.
Pramod Sawant has said that he will not be accepting congratulatory messages or flowers in the light of the fact that Goa is in mourning over the death of its former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
There will be two deputy chief ministers in Pramod Sawant's government. The new chief minister has named Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party and Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, appeasing two of its key coalition allies.
TV channels are reporting that Goa BJP lawmakers have been moved to a five-star resort ahead of the Floor test in the Goa Assembly where the newly-appointed chief minister Pramod Sawant will prove his government's majority. According to NDTV, the BJP has moved its lawmakers to a five-star hotel to secure its numbers ahead of the trust vote.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant will take a floor test on Wednesday to prove his majority in the Assembly, a day after he was sworn-in in a post-midnight ceremony. Ahead of the trust vote, the BJP has moved its legislators to a five-star hotel ahead of the trust vote, NDTV reported. However, Sawant expressed confidence that they would win the trust vote "100 percent".
Governor Mridula Sinha has convened a special session of the Assembly at 11.30 am to enable the chief minister to prove his majority in the House, reports said.
The ruling coalition has 21 legislators — 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents. While the Opposition Congress has 14 lawmakers. The strength of the 40-member house has been reduced to 36 after the death of two lawmakers and the resignation of two Congress lawmakers.
As per the power-sharing arrangement reached by the BJP with allies, an MLA each from the two smaller parties backing the saffron party — GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and MGP's Sudin Dhavalikar — were made deputy chief minister. And besides Sawant, Sardesai and Dhavalikar, the others who were sworn in were: Mauvin Godinho, Vishwajit Rane, Milind Naik and Nilesh Cabral(all BJP), Palekar and Jayesh Salgaonkar(both GFP), Manohar Ajgaonkar(MGP) and Independent MLAs Rohan Khaunte and Govind Gawade.
Sawant said: "I will try to ensure that the alliance remains intact. I will deal with people the way Parrikar used to," expressing confidence that his government will complete its tenure. He said ministers sworn along with him would be allocated portfolios soon. The state government will build a memorial in Parrikar's name at Panaji's Miramar Beach, he added.
BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari played a critical behind-the-scenes role in ensuring that the party retained power in Goa. The impasse over government formation, which included dealing with stubborn allies wanting to extract their pound of flesh, was resolved with deft handling of the situation by the two senior BJP leaders, PTI reported.
Highlights
What is a floor test and why did Pramod Sawant need it?
A floor test is a constitutional mechanism undertaken to gauge whether an executive functionary has the support of the legislature. While a sitting chief minister appointed by a governor after being voted to power by people can be asked to prove his majority in a floor test, this is not the situation which gave rise to the necessity of one in the case of Pramod Sawant.
Sawant, who only came to power after the passing of his mentor and the state's CM Manohar Parrikar, needed to prove that he enjoyed the support of the Goa Assembly as he is a newcomer in this role.
How the numbers stacked up for Pramod Sawant
The 20 MLAs who voted in favour of Pramod Sawant's new dispensation in Goa include 11 MLAs of the BJP, three from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, three Goa Forward legislators and three Independent MLAs.
Of the 15 MLAs who voted against the motion,14 belong to the Congress and one is an Nationalist Congress Party MLA.
Pramod Sawant wins confidence motion with support of 20 MLAs; 15 oppose move
Twenty MLAs stand when asked if they support the confidence motion, 15 remain seated as Pramod Sawant wins floor test.
Pramod Sawant moves Confidence Motion
MLAs have been asked to stand if they are for the motion.
House observes silence
The House observed a period of silence to remember three Goan leaders, including Manohar Parrikar, who passed away recently.
Pramod Sawant takes the floor, pays homage to mentor
New Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is now speaking on his mentor and political guru Manohar Parrikar. He began his speech by thanking all the ministers and leaders, including Smriti Irani and Sushil Modi, who have paid condolences to the former Goa chief minister's passing.
Sawant broke down repeatedly in the course of his speech.
Parrikar an architect of modern Goa, says Rohan Khaunte
In his speech at the House, MLA from Porvorim constituency, Rohan Khaunte, has called Parrikar the "architect of modern Goa".
"We will miss him in the House. His beautiful replies and steady grasp of matters will be dearly missed," Khaunte said.
MLAs speak at length on Parrikar's legacy
Goa Forward Party Vijai Sardesai and BJP MLA Manohar Ajgaonkar both held forth on the former chief minister's legacy. Sardesai also spoke on the popularity of Francis D'Souza.
Condolence Motion remembers Manohar Parrikar, Francis D'Souza and Vishnu Wagh
The Condolence Motion was moved not just for Manohar Parrikar, but also recently deceased BJP leader and one time deputy chief minister Francis D'Souza and former deputy speaker Vishnu Wagh, who also passed away recently.
Churchill Alemao remembers multi-faceted Manohar Parrikar
Churchill Alemao, former chief minister of Goa, in his condolence speech is highlighting the role Parrikar played while carrying out his various responsibilities, including that as a sports minister of Goa.
Priol MLA Govind Gaude lauds Manohar Parrikar's role in state
Priol MLA Govind Gaude is speaking at the moment. He too is paying homage to deceased former CM Manohar Parrikar. Gaude took oath as a minister on Tuesday.
Manohar Parrikar was the true minority face in the BJP: Mauvin Godinho says in Assembly
Mauvin Godinho is speaking at the moment. The Dabolim MLA has taken the chance to remember Manohar Parrikar and his role in the state. "I am proud of the role the BJP has played in the state and the Centre," he has said.
Godinho was one of the eleven who took oath as minister, early on Tuesday.
Speaker Michael Lobo begins proceedings
New Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is seated in Manohar Parrikar's traditional seat in the House. In his traditional seat, which was that of the Speaker's, is now Michael Lobo.
Assembly proceedings begin for floor test
Assembly proceedings have begun for the crucial floor test of Pramod Sawant, who was sworn in as new Goa chief minister on Tuesday.
MLAs reach Goa assembly
All of the 36 MLAs of the Goa assembly have arrived at the venue for the floor test, reported Indian Express.
The MLAs who are now waiting for Governor Mridula Sinha include ailing minister Pandurang Madkaikar. In 2018, Madkaikar had suffered a brain stroke in Mumbai.
Sawant among five BJP chief ministers below 50 years of age
Several on social media have drawn attention to Pramod Sawant's age. One such was journalist Akhilesh Sharma who pointed out that of the BJP’s 12 incumbent chief ministers, five are below 50 years of age, including Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Pema Khandu, Biplab Deb and Pramod Sawant.
100% confident of victory in floor test, repeats Sawant
Ahead of the crucial floor test of his government, Goa chief minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant repeated that he was confident of victory. "We have 100 per cent confidence that we will win," he said, while heading into the Assembly.
New Goa CM to begin job with 11 new ministers who took oath along with him
Along with BJP man Pramod Sawant, 11 ministers took oath to complete the new power structure in Goa.
They are Sudin Dhavlikar, Vijai Sardesai, Manohar Azgaonkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude, Vinod Palienkar, Jayesh Salgaonkar, Mauvin Godinho, Vishwajit Rane, Milind Naik and Nilesh Cabral.
Congress blames Goa governor for not allowing single largest party to form govt
In the hours leading up to Pramod Sawant taking oath as Goa chief minister, the Congress's Goa wing had stepped up attacks against the BJP amidst hectic overnight action at Raj Bhavan. Congress had especially lashed out against the Goa governor.
"We're strongly condemning undemocratic action of Goa Governor Mridula Sinha for not allowing our single largest party to form the govt and allowing BJP to carry on horse trading despite BJP not having sufficient numbers to form the government," Sunil Kawthankar of the Goa Congress had told ANI.
Goa government to have two deputy chief ministers
There will be two deputy chief ministers in Pramod Sawant's government.
The new chief minister has named Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party and Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, appeasing two of its key coalition allies.
Parrikar was Sawant's political mentor, had brought him into politics
Shortly before the clock struck 2 am Tuesday, Pramod Pandurang Sawant, took over as Goa chief minister. On the lips of the former Goa Speaker were words of gratitude and grief for Manohar Parrikar.
“Whatever I am today is all due to Manohar Parrikar. It was he who brought me to politics, I became the Speaker and the chief minister today, due to him," Sawant had said in praise of his mentor who battled pancreatic cancer for a year before his end came.
Will not be accepting flowers as state is in mourning: Pramod Sawant
Pramod Sawant has said that he will not be accepting congratulatory messages or flowers in the light of the fact that Goa is in mourning over the death of its former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
"I have taken charge as chief minister with utmost humility and sense of gratitude towards my idol and mentor Manoharbhai. However the state mourning continues and hence I appeal to all my friends, family and karyakartas to refrain from presenting me with bouquets and greetings. Rather I look forward to your blessings and support in carrying ahead the glorious legacy of commitment towards good governance! Jai Hind!," he wrote on Facebook.
Pramod Sawant is one of the younger CMs to take charge in India
A former RSS-man, 45-year-old Sawant is among the few chief ministers of the country who are in their forties. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, at 48, is another.
New Goa CM to head to Delhi to meet central leadership after floor test
Sawant told ANI that he is eager to pay a visit to Delhi on Thursday to meet his party's leadership in the Centre.
Speaking about two Lok Sabha seats, North Goa and South Goa, in the state, he said: "We are definitely winning both seats in Goa in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Allies are with us and are going to support us."
Sawant quashes rumours of coalition disagreement
Refusing to comment on various allegations being made by Congress, the chief minister told ANI, "All our coalition partners are wholeheartedly with us. We have held meetings with everybody and have formulated a strategy for the next three years with the motto of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas".
"We have 21 MLAs and hence we are definitely confident of not having any problem in floor test," he added.
Floor test to end impasse over government formation
When Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday, the BJP was compelled to swing into action even as MLAs of ally Maharashtrwawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) huddled in a meeting.
The impasse over government formation, which included dealing with stubborn allies wanting to extract their pound of flesh, was resolved with the deft handling of the situation by the two senior BJP leaders, party sources said on Tuesday.
BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari played behind-the-scene roles in ensuring the party retained power in Goa, after the death of Manohar Parrikar, sources familiar with the developments said.
Two deputy CMs in Goa
As part of the recalibrated coalition after Manohar Parrikar — a popular chief minister who had the unstinted support of allies — there will be two deputy chief ministers in the tiny seaside state. MGP leader Sudhin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward's Vijay Sardesai will both be deputies to the BJP's Pramod Sawant.
How the numbers stack up
The ruling coalition has 21 legislators — 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents. The opposition Congress has 14 lawmakers.
Goa BJP ministers have been moved to 5-star resort
TV channels are reporting that Goa BJP lawmakers have been moved to a five-star resort ahead of the Floor test in the Goa Assembly where the newly-appointed chief minister Pramod Sawant will prove his government's majority. According to NDTV, the BJP has moved its lawmakers to a five-star hotel to secure its numbers ahead of the trust vote.
There will be no problem, assures Pramod Sawant ahead of floor test
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, chief minister Pramod Sawant said, “We are going for the floor test tomorrow. There will be no problem. I am 100 percent confident. The first priority is to take control of the administration. I want to give Goa a good administration. The second priority is to complete all of Manohar Parrikar’s projects which are currently ongoing."
"Parrikar managed it for two years. So I will be able to do it for the next three years. It is a proud moment for me to go from the Speaker’s post to the CM. Yes, this government will have two Deputy Chief Ministers. The first Deputy Chief Minister will be Sudin Dhavalikar and the second will be Vijai Sardesai," he said.
Floor test at 11.30 am today; BJP MLAs moved to resort
Governor Mridula Sinha has convened a special session of the Assembly at 11.30 am to enable the chief minister to prove his majority in the House, reports said. However, ahead of the trust vote, the BJP has moved its legislators to a five-star hotel ahead of the trust vote, NDTV reported
BJP has support of 21 legislators; Congress single largest party
The ruling coalition has 21 legislators — 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents. While the Opposition Congress has 14 lawmakers. The strength of the 40-member house has been reduced to 36 after the death of two lawmakers and the resignation of two Congress lawmakers.
What is a floor test and why did Pramod Sawant need it?
A floor test is a constitutional mechanism undertaken to gauge whether an executive functionary has the support of the legislature. While a sitting chief minister appointed by a governor after being voted to power by people can be asked to prove his majority in a floor test, this is not the situation which gave rise to the necessity of one in the case of Pramod Sawant.
Sawant, who only came to power after the passing of his mentor and the state's CM Manohar Parrikar, needed to prove that he enjoyed the support of the Goa Assembly as he is a newcomer in this role.
How the numbers stacked up for Pramod Sawant
The 20 MLAs who voted in favour of Pramod Sawant's new dispensation in Goa include 11 MLAs of the BJP, three from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, three Goa Forward legislators and three Independent MLAs.
Of the 15 MLAs who voted against the motion,14 belong to the Congress and one is an Nationalist Congress Party MLA.
Pramod Sawant wins confidence motion with support of 20 MLAs; 15 oppose move
Twenty MLAs stand when asked if they support the confidence motion, 15 remain seated as Pramod Sawant wins floor test.
Pramod Sawant moves Confidence Motion
MLAs have been asked to stand if they are for the motion.
House observes silence
The House observed a period of silence to remember three Goan leaders, including Manohar Parrikar, who passed away recently.
Francis D'Souza has taught me how to speak in the House, says Goa Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo
Speaker Lobo is now remembering Manohar Parrikar, Francis D'Souza and Vishnu Wagh in a speech of his own.
Pramod Sawant takes the floor, pays homage to mentor
New Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is now speaking on his mentor and political guru Manohar Parrikar. He began his speech by thanking all the ministers and leaders, including Smriti Irani and Sushil Modi, who have paid condolences to the former Goa chief minister's passing.
Sawant broke down repeatedly in the course of his speech.
Anurag Thakur congratulates Pramod Sawant on new role
BJP MP Anurag Thakur is one of many leaders who have tweeted congratulations to Pramod Sawant on the occasion of the latter being sworn in as Goa chief minister.
Parrikar an architect of modern Goa, says Rohan Khaunte
In his speech at the House, MLA from Porvorim constituency, Rohan Khaunte, has called Parrikar the "architect of modern Goa".
"We will miss him in the House. His beautiful replies and steady grasp of matters will be dearly missed," Khaunte said.
MLAs speak at length on Parrikar's legacy
Goa Forward Party Vijai Sardesai and BJP MLA Manohar Ajgaonkar both held forth on the former chief minister's legacy. Sardesai also spoke on the popularity of Francis D'Souza.
Condolence Motion remembers Manohar Parrikar, Francis D'Souza and Vishnu Wagh
The Condolence Motion was moved not just for Manohar Parrikar, but also recently deceased BJP leader and one time deputy chief minister Francis D'Souza and former deputy speaker Vishnu Wagh, who also passed away recently.
Churchill Alemao remembers multi-faceted Manohar Parrikar
Churchill Alemao, former chief minister of Goa, in his condolence speech is highlighting the role Parrikar played while carrying out his various responsibilities, including that as a sports minister of Goa.
Priol MLA Govind Gaude lauds Manohar Parrikar's role in state
Priol MLA Govind Gaude is speaking at the moment. He too is paying homage to deceased former CM Manohar Parrikar. Gaude took oath as a minister on Tuesday.
Manohar Parrikar was the true minority face in the BJP: Mauvin Godinho says in Assembly
Mauvin Godinho is speaking at the moment. The Dabolim MLA has taken the chance to remember Manohar Parrikar and his role in the state. "I am proud of the role the BJP has played in the state and the Centre," he has said.
Godinho was one of the eleven who took oath as minister, early on Tuesday.
Speaker Michael Lobo begins proceedings
New Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is seated in Manohar Parrikar's traditional seat in the House. In his traditional seat, which was that of the Speaker's, is now Michael Lobo.
Assembly proceedings begin for floor test
Assembly proceedings have begun for the crucial floor test of Pramod Sawant, who was sworn in as new Goa chief minister on Tuesday.
MLAs reach Goa assembly
All of the 36 MLAs of the Goa assembly have arrived at the venue for the floor test, reported Indian Express.
The MLAs who are now waiting for Governor Mridula Sinha include ailing minister Pandurang Madkaikar. In 2018, Madkaikar had suffered a brain stroke in Mumbai.
Sawant among five BJP chief ministers below 50 years of age
Several on social media have drawn attention to Pramod Sawant's age. One such was journalist Akhilesh Sharma who pointed out that of the BJP’s 12 incumbent chief ministers, five are below 50 years of age, including Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Pema Khandu, Biplab Deb and Pramod Sawant.
100% confident of victory in floor test, repeats Sawant
Ahead of the crucial floor test of his government, Goa chief minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant repeated that he was confident of victory. "We have 100 per cent confidence that we will win," he said, while heading into the Assembly.
New Goa CM to begin job with 11 new ministers who took oath along with him
Along with BJP man Pramod Sawant, 11 ministers took oath to complete the new power structure in Goa.
They are Sudin Dhavlikar, Vijai Sardesai, Manohar Azgaonkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude, Vinod Palienkar, Jayesh Salgaonkar, Mauvin Godinho, Vishwajit Rane, Milind Naik and Nilesh Cabral.
Congress blames Goa governor for not allowing single largest party to form govt
In the hours leading up to Pramod Sawant taking oath as Goa chief minister, the Congress's Goa wing had stepped up attacks against the BJP amidst hectic overnight action at Raj Bhavan. Congress had especially lashed out against the Goa governor.
"We're strongly condemning undemocratic action of Goa Governor Mridula Sinha for not allowing our single largest party to form the govt and allowing BJP to carry on horse trading despite BJP not having sufficient numbers to form the government," Sunil Kawthankar of the Goa Congress had told ANI.
Goa government to have two deputy chief ministers
There will be two deputy chief ministers in Pramod Sawant's government.
The new chief minister has named Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party and Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, appeasing two of its key coalition allies.
Parrikar was Sawant's political mentor, had brought him into politics
Shortly before the clock struck 2 am Tuesday, Pramod Pandurang Sawant, took over as Goa chief minister. On the lips of the former Goa Speaker were words of gratitude and grief for Manohar Parrikar.
“Whatever I am today is all due to Manohar Parrikar. It was he who brought me to politics, I became the Speaker and the chief minister today, due to him," Sawant had said in praise of his mentor who battled pancreatic cancer for a year before his end came.
Parrikar was Sawant's political mentor, had brought him into politics
Shortly before the clock struck 2 am Tuesday, Pramod Pandurang Sawant, took over as Goa chief minister. On the lips of the former Goa Speaker were words of gratitude and grief for Manohar Parrikar.
“Whatever I am today is all due to Manohar Parrikar. It was he who brought me to politics, I became the Speaker and the chief minister today, due to him," Sawant had said in praise of his mentor who battled pancreatic cancer for a year before his end came.
Will not be accepting flowers as state is in mourning: Pramod Sawant
Pramod Sawant has said that he will not be accepting congratulatory messages or flowers in the light of the fact that Goa is in mourning over the death of its former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
"I have taken charge as chief minister with utmost humility and sense of gratitude towards my idol and mentor Manoharbhai. However the state mourning continues and hence I appeal to all my friends, family and karyakartas to refrain from presenting me with bouquets and greetings. Rather I look forward to your blessings and support in carrying ahead the glorious legacy of commitment towards good governance! Jai Hind!," he wrote on Facebook.
Pramod Sawant is one of the younger CMs to take charge in India
A former RSS-man, 45-year-old Sawant is among the few chief ministers of the country who are in their forties. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, at 48, is another.
New Goa CM to head to Delhi to meet central leadership after floor test
Sawant told ANI that he is eager to pay a visit to Delhi on Thursday to meet his party's leadership in the Centre.
Speaking about two Lok Sabha seats, North Goa and South Goa, in the state, he said: "We are definitely winning both seats in Goa in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Allies are with us and are going to support us."
Sawant quashes rumours of coalition disagreement
Refusing to comment on various allegations being made by Congress, the chief minister told ANI, "All our coalition partners are wholeheartedly with us. We have held meetings with everybody and have formulated a strategy for the next three years with the motto of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas".
"We have 21 MLAs and hence we are definitely confident of not having any problem in floor test," he added.
Floor test to end impasse over government formation
When Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday, the BJP was compelled to swing into action even as MLAs of ally Maharashtrwawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) huddled in a meeting.
The impasse over government formation, which included dealing with stubborn allies wanting to extract their pound of flesh, was resolved with the deft handling of the situation by the two senior BJP leaders, party sources said on Tuesday.
BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari played behind-the-scene roles in ensuring the party retained power in Goa, after the death of Manohar Parrikar, sources familiar with the developments said.
Several round of talks were held over who will be the next Goa CM
Hours after the death of Manohar Parrikar on Sunday night, the BJP set upon the task of handling smaller parties who demanded more, including the top job, to stay on board, reports have said. With the opposition Congress making a bid for power, based on its single largest party status, the BJP's meetings went on through the night and much of the next day, even as the party and the nation mourned Parrikar.
Two deputy CMs in Goa
As part of the recalibrated coalition after Manohar Parrikar — a popular chief minister who had the unstinted support of allies — there will be two deputy chief ministers in the tiny seaside state. MGP leader Sudhin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward's Vijay Sardesai will both be deputies to the BJP's Pramod Sawant.
How the numbers stack up
The ruling coalition has 21 legislators — 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents. The opposition Congress has 14 lawmakers.
Goa BJP ministers have been moved to 5-star resort
TV channels are reporting that Goa BJP lawmakers have been moved to a five-star resort ahead of the Floor test in the Goa Assembly where the newly-appointed chief minister Pramod Sawant will prove his government's majority. According to NDTV, the BJP has moved its lawmakers to a five-star hotel to secure its numbers ahead of the trust vote.
There will be no problem, assures Pramod Sawant ahead of floor test
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, chief minister Pramod Sawant said, “We are going for the floor test tomorrow. There will be no problem. I am 100 percent confident. The first priority is to take control of the administration. I want to give Goa a good administration. The second priority is to complete all of Manohar Parrikar’s projects which are currently ongoing."
"Parrikar managed it for two years. So I will be able to do it for the next three years. It is a proud moment for me to go from the Speaker’s post to the CM. Yes, this government will have two Deputy Chief Ministers. The first Deputy Chief Minister will be Sudin Dhavalikar and the second will be Vijai Sardesai," he said.
Floor test at 11.30 am today; BJP MLAs moved to resort
Governor Mridula Sinha has convened a special session of the Assembly at 11.30 am to enable the chief minister to prove his majority in the House, reports said. However, ahead of the trust vote, the BJP has moved its legislators to a five-star hotel ahead of the trust vote, NDTV reported
BJP has support of 21 legislators; Congress single largest party
The ruling coalition has 21 legislators — 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents. While the Opposition Congress has 14 lawmakers. The strength of the 40-member house has been reduced to 36 after the death of two lawmakers and the resignation of two Congress lawmakers.