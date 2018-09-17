Goa crisis LIVE updates: The Congress, which has 16 members in the 40-member state Assembly, submitted a memorandum to the Governor Mridula Sinha, urging her not to dissolve the Assembly and instead invite the party to form the government. Earlier, at a meeting called by the ruling BJP, senior party leader Ram Lal had said that the Goa government is stable and no demand has been made for change in leadership.
The Goa Congress, along with its 14 MLAs, staked claim to form government in the state. They submitted a letter before the Raj Bhavan but there has not been a meeting between the governor and them.
Parrikar who underwent a series of tests at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday, has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment.
Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health. He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital at Candolim in north Goa. Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.
The Congress is leveraging on the deteriorating health of the chief minister even as BJP is looking to form a larger alliance with allies like the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The GFP and MGP have three MLAs each and are supporting the BJP-led government in Goa.
However, MGP chief Deepak Dhavalikar ruled out a merger with the BJP. "There is no question of a merger. We are not interested in a merger. It will never happen. We have built the party over several years and it is the hope for the future of Goa's politics," he said. "We have a 12-13 percent vote share in the state, so where is the question of merging?" Dhavalikar asked.
Earlier on Saturday, the MGP had said it was "high time" Parrikar handed over the charge to the seniormost minister in his cabinet during his absence.
