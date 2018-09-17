Goa crisis: Congress says it has numbers to form govt, party MLAs seek time to meet governor Mridula Sinha tomorrow

The Goa Congress, along with 14 of its MLAs, has staked claim to form the government in the state, as reports have emerged that there are differences between the BJP and its alliance partners over whether an ailing Manohar Parrikar should retain the chief minister's post.

The MLAs have submitted a letter to Raj Bhavan, but have not been able to meet the Governor as yet.

The Congress party, which has 16 MLAs in the state Assembly, has sought time to meet Governor Mridula Sinha on Tuesday, reported CNN News18. The BJP currently has 14 legislators in the 40-member Assembly, while the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have three each. The BJP is also supported by three Independents. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has one legislator.

Congress legislature party chief Chandrakant Kavlekar, told ANI that the party has submitted two memorandums and said there shouldn't be a need for elections again in 18 months, as people had elected them for five years. He added that if the present government is not capable of functioning, then Congress should be given a chance.

He also pointed out the functioning of the current government and said that ‘it is as good as having no government’. He asserted that Congress has the numbers, so it will stake claim and will approach the Governor on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Monday held a meeting after which senior party leader Ram Lal asserted that the Goa government is stable and no demand has been made for change in leadership. The meeting was called in the presence of BJP central observers.

Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for treatment.

