Goa Congress president writes to governor, claims Manohar Parrikar may try to dissolve Assembly

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is struggling with illness and has lost grip on his allies and government and may use unconstitutional means to dissolve the Assembly, state Congress President Girish Chodankar said in a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha on Wednesday.

"This letter is... to enlighten and caution your Excellency of a possible attempt to dissolve the Assembly on basis of a concocted Cabinet decision which was successfully done by Parrikar in 2002 when there was political uncertainty," Chodankar alleged.

"The government led by Parrikar is in minority and is struggling with its allies and intra-party politics and as such he is losing grip over allies and party MLAs and leaders. Further, the administration is on its knees," the Congress leader said, adding that the coastal state is virtually in a "state of emergency".

Parrikar last week returned from the US - the third time in six months - following another round of treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer. Parrikar has not attended office since his return on 6 September.

Chodankar said Parrikar has been "struggling with health issues" ever since his return.

"In the present scenario, the chief minister may opt for dissolution of Assembly on the basis of a concocted Cabinet decision, (without even holding a Cabinet meeting or falsely interpolating a recommendation for dissolution) which may be submitted to your excellency," Chodankar said.

Parrikar while recommending the dissolution will also attempt to "cling on to the chair as caretaker Chief Minister without any accountability for six months before going for Assembly elections along with parliamentary elections," he further added.