Goa Congress accuses BJP of using surgical strike, Emergency to hide failures, regain credibility

Panaji: The Goa Congress on Friday accused the BJP of using the September 2016 Army surgical strike to regain credibility that it claimed the ruling party had lost over its four-year rule.

Addressing a press conference here, Goa Congress' spokesperson Ramakant Khalap said, "The surgical strike is not the only incident that proves the valour of the Indian Armed Forces." He said that the nation's defence forces were committed to protecting the country and had fought and won several wars for it.

"The BJP is using the surgical strike to regain the credibility which they have lost," Khalap, a former Union Law Minister, claimed. Hitting out at the BJP for creating a hue and cry over Emergency, Khalap said that the party was raking up skeletons from the past to hide its failures.

"Ahead of polls, there is lightning and thunder. The BJP has unleashed this thunder (of Emergency). Every BJP man from galli (alley) to Delhi seems to be busy talking about the Emergency. They have woken up suddenly after so many years," Khalap said.

"The answer is clear. The BJP has been a big failure in the past four years and, therefore, they are coming up with such issues," Khalap alleged. He also targeted the ruling party on recent reports about a 50 per cent increase in money deposited in Swiss banks by Indians.

"Forget bringing back black money, the deposits have actually increased by 50 per cent," he said.