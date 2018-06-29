Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Goa Congress accuses BJP of using surgical strike, Emergency to hide failures, regain credibility

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 18:20:31 IST

Panaji: The Goa Congress on Friday accused the BJP of using the September 2016 Army surgical strike to regain credibility that it claimed the ruling party had lost over its four-year rule.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Addressing a press conference here, Goa Congress' spokesperson Ramakant Khalap said, "The surgical strike is not the only incident that proves the valour of the Indian Armed Forces." He said that the nation's defence forces were committed to protecting the country and had fought and won several wars for it.

"The BJP is using the surgical strike to regain the credibility which they have lost," Khalap, a former Union Law Minister, claimed. Hitting out at the BJP for creating a hue and cry over Emergency, Khalap said that the party was raking up skeletons from the past to hide its failures.

"Ahead of polls, there is lightning and thunder. The BJP has unleashed this thunder (of Emergency). Every BJP man from galli (alley) to Delhi seems to be busy talking about the Emergency. They have woken up suddenly after so many years," Khalap said.

"The answer is clear. The BJP has been a big failure in the past four years and, therefore, they are coming up with such issues," Khalap alleged. He also targeted the ruling party on recent reports about a 50 per cent increase in money deposited in Swiss banks by Indians.

"Forget bringing back black money, the deposits have actually increased by 50 per cent," he said.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 18:20 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores